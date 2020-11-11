Electrotherapy Devices Market 2019 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2027 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Electrotherapy Devices Market: Introduction

Electrotherapy uses electric impulses and offers a range of treatment to reduce pain by relaxing muscles, improving blood circulation, repairing tissues, and promoting bone growth. The adoption of physiotherapy in the treatment of various ailments has boosted the demand for electrotherapy globally.

Different modalities of electrotherapy include electrical, sound, light, or thermal, which are used to reduce pain and improve body functions. For instance, therapeutic ultrasound, low?level laser therapy (LLLT), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF) are different modalities for physical therapy intervention.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Electrotherapy Devices Market

Rise in incidences of spinal injuries and lower back pain is boosting the global electrotherapy devices market growth. According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 80% of adults experience lower back pain at some point of their lifetime. The number of people experiencing lower back pain is increasing.

Approximately 29.5% of the U.S. citizens aged 65 and above experienced lower back pain in 1997. This number increased to 33.7% in 2013.

As per as article published on back pain statistics in 2018, 80% of Americans experience upper or lower back pain during their lifetime.

Each year, in the U.S., out of 30 million children and adolescents who participate in some form of sports, 3.5 million experience injuries.

As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), since 2000, there has been a five-fold increase in the number of serious shoulder and elbow injuries among youth baseball and softball players. Rise in the number of sports related injuries is fueling market growth, as electrotherapy devices are used for muscle relaxation, to increase blood circulation, and manage chronic and intractable pain.

Limited market growth is witnessed in underdeveloped and a few developing countries due to lack of awareness about the device and the treatment

Major companies operating in the electrotherapy devices market are focusing on expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region due to its high growth potential

According to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences (NAS), US$ 500 billion direct medical cost is associated with chronic pain management

High Frequency Segment to Witness Rise in Demand

Based on product type, the global electrotherapy devices market can be divided into low frequency, mid frequency, and high frequency

In electrotherapy, applied energy is the main source to start physiological events to achieve therapeutic benefits for pain relief. Low frequency electrotherapy devices can be effectively applied to the contralateral side of the body.

Traditional electrotherapy devices use relatively high frequency (80 Hz – 130Hz) with narrow pulses for the treatment

Pain Management Application Segment to Offer Significant Growth Potential

On the basis of application, the global electrotherapy devices market can be divided into pain management, urine & fecal incontinence, sports injury treatment, tissue repair, iontophoresis, acute & chronic edema, wound healing, cosmetic, and others

Electrotherapy is used to treat several types of chronic pain, including neck pain, lower back pain, and diabetic nerve pain, by blocking pain signal using a mild electric current

Technological developments in the electrostimulation therapy for wound healing have exhibited promising treatment

iTENS is an advanced Bluetooth-based wearable pain relief OTC device that combines TENS therapy using a medical device app

Homecare Settings End-user Segment has Significant Growth Potential

In terms of end user, the global electrotherapy devices market can be divided into rehabilitation centers, long-term care centers, specialty clinics, hospitals, homecare settings, and others

Electrotherapy is one of the effective and safest ways to treat pain. Earlier, trained professionals were required to operate these devices. However, electrotherapy devices are now available for homecare settings due to technological advancements.

Short-term pain relief programs are conducted by outpatient rehabilitation centers and care is delivered either in individual or group settings. The cost of these programs depends on the length of a program and its intensity. Usually, these programs cost US$ 13,000 to US$ 30,000, and include physical therapy, psychology, and physician charges.

North America to Dominate Global Market for Electrotherapy Devices

In terms of region, the global electrotherapy devices market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for electrotherapy devices from 2019 to 2027. Major manufacturers of electrotherapy devices have been investing increasingly in the region due to rise in the adoption of electrotherapy systems by athletes and growth in the geriatric population, along with surge in the diabetic population.

In 2018, Omron Healthcare, Inc. launched wireless, dual channel TENS device for multiple site pain treatment. It can be controlled using Omron’s new mobile app. With this development, a patient can operate the device remotely through the Bluetooth connectivity, thus restoring their freedom of movement while in treatment.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global electrotherapy devices market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Alimed, Inc

Cogentix Medical, Inc.

Zynex Medical

Neurometrix Inc

DJO Global Inc.

Chattanooga

Gymna

Biomedical Srl

Shenzhen XFT Medical Limited

ASTAR

C.E.R. SRL

BTL

Domino srl

Eme srl

Enraf-Nonius B.V.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Medtronic

Abbott

