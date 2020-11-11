Cranial Orthoses Market Research Report Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2027

Awareness about Orthoses to Create Opportunities in Global Cranial Orthoses Market

Cranial orthoses are orthotic helmets or headgears used in the treatment of asymmetrical or deformational flattening of the cranium. Cranial orthoses are generally used for infants aged between 6 weeks and 1 year, as the cranium is in its most dynamic growth phase during this period.

Cranial orthoses function by applying active or passive pressure on the baby’s prominent areas of the skull and enabling growth in the suppressed or flatter areas of the cranium. These devices are customized to fit an infant’s head and to provide proper pressure support by using a mold or 3D scan of the head. These are usually advised to be worn for 22 to 23 hours a day during the treatment regime.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Cranial Orthoses Market

Favorable government policies and rise in awareness and affordability of orthotic treatments in developing countries are anticipated to drive the global cranial orthoses market

Public as well as private organizations in developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico are collaborating with medical device manufacturers to develop high quality orthotic products to be made available at an affordable price to mitigate the gap between supply and demand in the orthotics industry

According to the World Bank Data, India’s GDP more than doubled in a decade, from US$ 1.19 Trn in 2008 to US$ 2.65 Trn in 2017. Moreover, recent regulatory framework for medical devices in India with 100% FDI through both automatic and government routes could act as a driver of the orthotics industry.

Inclusive government policies, increase in disposable income, favorable reimbursement programs, and rise in purchasing power boost the growth of the global health care industry. This in turn drives the cranial orthoses market in developing countries.

Availability of alternative therapies, adverse effects associated with cranial orthoses, and limited access to quality health care in emerging economies and underdeveloped countries are expected to restrain the global cranial orthoses market during the forecast period

Plagiocephaly Indication Segment to Witness High Demand for Cranial Orthoses

Based on indication, the global cranial orthoses market can be divided into plagiocephaly, brachycephaly, and scaphocephaly

Plagiocephaly refers to a type of cranial deformation, in which the head becomes flat on one side bringing one ear forward than the other, leading to a skewed appearance of head on one side when viewed from above

In brachycephaly, the head becomes wider than normal and appears flatter on the back rather than curved. Scaphocephaly refers to a longer, taller, and narrower head than normal.

Plagiocephaly is anticipated to be the most attractive segment due to high prevalence rate of the condition. Plagiocephaly can be caused due to internal as well as external factors such as infant lying on the back for extended period creating pressure on either side of the head.

Orthotic Clinics Segment to Offer Significant Opportunities

Based on end-user, the global cranial orthoses market can be divided into hospitals, orthotic clinics, and others

Demand for cranial orthotics is expected to be high in hospitals and orthotic clinics during the forecast period

Changing demographics in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, are expected to present significant opportunities for medical device manufacturers in the next few years. Public and private health care expenditure in these countries is projected to rise. This, in turn, is likely to increase the number of hospitals in these countries in the near future.

According to China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC), the number of private hospitals in China doubled between 2011 and 2017 to reach 16,900. Private hospitals account for more than 57% of the total number of hospitals in the country.

North America to Lead Global Cranial Orthoses Market

The global cranial orthoses market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the high demand for cranial orthoses from 2019 to 2027. Increase in purchasing power and adoption of novel treatment methods for orthopedic disorders in the region are expected to drive the cranial orthoses market in Asia Pacific.

North America is projected to be the largest market for cranial orthotics, owing to high affordability and consumption. Technical advancements such as high efficiency, specificity, and custom orthotics are anticipated to propel the cranial orthoses market in North America during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Cranial Orthoses Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global cranial orthoses market are:

Ballert Orthopedic

Becker Orthopedic

BioSculptor

Boston Brace

Cranial Technologies

Hanger Clinic

Orthomerica

