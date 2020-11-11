Transfemoral Prosthesis Market: Global Industry Analysis 2019-2027 by Types, Applications and Key Players

Transfemoral Prosthesis: Artificial limb that replaces the leg above the knee

Artificial limb can be defined as a type of prosthesis which is used to replace missing extremities of legs or arms. Artificial limbs are of four types: transradial, transtibial, transfemoral, and transhumeral prosthesis.

Transfemoral prosthesis can be defined as an artificial limb which replaces the amputated leg above the knee. Patients with transfemoral prosthesis need to apply over 80% more energy to walk than a normal person.

Transfemoral prosthesis includes a socket which attaches to the residual limb, shank, prosthetic knee, and foot-ankle assembly

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Transfemoral Prosthesis Market

Significant technological advances in the development of transfemoral prosthesis through the usage of newer plastics and other materials such as carbon fiber make these lighter and stronger, thereby reducing the extra energy needed to operate the limb. Moreover, advances in technology enable development of life-like prosthesis using silicon or PVC. This boosts the growth of the global transfemoral prosthesis market.

Increase in the target population requiring transfemoral prostheses is a major driver of the global transfemoral prosthesis market. According to the CDC, over 1.8 million people in the U.S. were living without a limb in 2016, of which over 19% were transfemoral amputees. Furthermore, the population living without a limb is expected to reach over 4 million by 2050.

Rise in prevalence of diabetes and vascular diseases among the geriatric population, which is a leading factor for increase in amputations, contributes to the growth of the market. For instance, over 80% of the amputations were performed in patients with peripheral vascular disease and diabetes.

Mind-controlled humonics solutions is the new focus of research & development in the prosthetics field. Humonics, a later stage of bionics, aims to address unmet needs of human-like aesthetics, including gestures, volitional control, and lost sensation. Extensive research in the field of artificial intelligence aimed at creating higher quality of life for amputees is likely to result in the development of technologically advanced products. This is projected to drive the transfemoral prostheses market during the forecast period.

The cost of prosthetic limbs reflects technological innovations utilized. However, several amputees cannot afford a prosthetic limb owing to low disposable income. High cost of the devices due to lack of mass production because of patient specificity is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

Additionally, the changing reimbursement scenario leading to reimbursement cuts for prostheses is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The Affordable Care Act has established provisions related to Essential Health Benefits (EHBs). In order to be certified in the marketplace, insurance policies need to offer coverage for Essential Health Benefits (EHBs). If a benefit is deemed an EHB, it cannot be subject to caps. However, several states do not explicitly take into account prosthetic devices in the EHBs, which can adversely affect the market.

Asia Pacific Market to Grow at Significant Pace

In terms of region, the global transfemoral prosthesis market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America is projected to dominate the global transfemoral prosthesis market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high number of amputations and large number of patients suffering from vascular diseases in the region. North America is also home to several key players such as Steeper, Inc. and Ohio Willow Wood Company. This is likely to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in the geriatric population and rise in incidence of motor accidents and injuries. According to the WHO, in China, around 35.4% of adults are overweight, 7.3% are obese, and 23.8% are physically inactive. A rising number of overweight adults is likely to develop chronic diseases (such as diabetes and peripheral artery diseases) in the near future, which is projected to drive the market in the country in the next few years.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global transfemoral prosthesis market is highly fragmented, with each manufacturer accounting for no more than 4% to 5% share. Key players operating in the global market are:

Össur hf

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Dycor Technologies, Inc.

PROTEOR Group

Blatchford Group

Fillauer LLC

Trulife

WillowWood Global LLC

Streifeneder ortho.production GmbH

Roadrunnerfoot Engineering SRL

Steeper, Inc.

