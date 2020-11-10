Latest News 2020: Audience Response System and Polling Software Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis

An audience response system and polling software is easy to use engagement & assessment solution permitting real time participation of viewers/spectators using keypad devices. The system enable presenters to gather participants answer and provide graphical representation of results, for further analysis and reporting.

With rising number of corporate companies and training sessions globally, the use of audience response system and polling software is growing that will assist in understanding employee suggestions and audience response. This aspect will play a significant role in driving the adoption of audience response system and polling software, and thereby stimulating the audience response system and polling software market. In addition, booming education sector will penetrate the audience response system to gather response of students on different topics of discussion. This factor is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the audience response system and polling software market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 1. Auga Technologies Ltd. (Vevox)

2. CLiKAPAD Limited

3. Meridia Interactive Solutions

4. Option Technologies

5. PROMETHEAN LIMITED

6. Poll Everywhere Company

7. Sendsteps Company

8. Turning Technologies, LLC

9. Ubiqus SAS

10. VoxVote

The global audience response system and polling software market is segmented on the basis of component, type, industry. Based on component, the audience response system and polling software market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of type, the audience response system and polling software market is segmented into web-based, mobile-based. Based on industry, the audience response system and polling software market is segmented into education, media and entertainment, training centers, others

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries.

