Worldwide Analysis on Manganese Mining Market Strategies and Forecast, 2017 to 2025

Manganese is a very hard, brittle, pinking grey metal. It is reactive in nature and becomes chemically active with air, water, and many acids. Manganese is used extensively in the production of steel for deoxidization and desulfuration. It improves the weldability, wear resistance, tensile strength, and hardness of steel. Manganese is also used with copper, aluminum, and other elements to manufacture different types of alloys. The rapid progress of infrastructural and industrial activities in Asia Pacific is a key driver of the manganese mining market. China, South Korea, and India require a great deal of steel to cater to their swift pace of development. The growing urbanization in these emerging economies is likely to fuel the demand for manganese mining over the forecast period. Growth in the transportation, oil & gas refineries, and construction sectors facilitated the expansion of the global manganese mining market. Additionally, the rise in the usage of Li-ion and NiMH batteries in electric vehicles, storage, and consumer applications and the emerging non-metallurgical application of chemicals in textiles, bricks, glass, tiles, and in animal feed are likely to enhance the demand for magnesium, thereby drive this market over the forecast period. Advancements in the green energy sector are anticipated to boost the need for electrolytic manganese dioxide and electrolytic manganese metal, thus creating growth opportunities for the manganese mining market. The procedure of automated remote technology has been one of the rising trends in this market. Mining of manganese has evolved from primitive methods to highly advanced technology based processes. It is the fifth largest metal found on the earth’s crust. Most of the manganese mining occurs in open pit, although they can be mined in ocean floor. Once the process of mining is complete, the manganese is transferred to a processing plant for smelting and electrolyte processing. Advanced technology and compact mining equipment allows the manganese miners to produce far more valuable manganese ore as compared to ores derived from primitive mining methods.

The global manganese mining market has been segregated by application into the following groups: alloys, electrolytic manganese dioxides, and electrolytic manganese metals. Alloys accounted for the leading share in the manganese mining market in 2016 and are predicted to retain their dominance over the forecast period. The manganese ore obtained is mostly used as an alloying element. Steel holds the dominant market share among these alloys, because of which the rising demand for it owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization has been a key propellant of the manganese mining market. Based on end-user, the market is divided into the industrial, construction, energy, and others categories. Construction constituted a considerable market share in 2016 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period.

Geographically, the manganese mining market can be distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific held the dominant share in the market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. There has been a surge in the demand for manganese mining owing to the expansion of the construction and automobile sectors and the rising need for aluminum alloys and steel in this region. China is expected to retain a considerable market share over the forecast period. North America accounted for a substantial share in the manganese mining market in 2016 due to the well-established construction and automobile sectors in the region. The U.S. constituted a major market share in this region. Middle East & Africa is an emerging region for this market.

Key players operating in the magnesium mining market include Vale, BHP Billiton, ERAMET, Consolidated Minerals, Assmang, Tata Steel, Sibelco, and MOIL.

