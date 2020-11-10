Drug Eluting Balloon Market to Reach US$ 1800 Mn by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Drug Eluting Balloon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global drug eluting balloon market was valued at US$ 420 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1800 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 18% from 2018 to 2026. The global drug eluting balloon market is anticipated to witness relatively stable growth owing to approvals of expected pipeline of drug eluting balloon and introduction of novel drug eluting balloon-based treatment approaches.

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among geriatric population due to adulterated food, booming research & development in treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and developed health care infrastructure are expected to fuel the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period. North America is expected to account for a major share of the global drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period owing to strong presence of major players with established distribution networks in the region. The drug eluting balloon market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2321

Investments made by Public & Private Players in R&D of Drug Eluting Balloon for Various Medical Conditions to drive Market Growth

Cardiovascular diseases are a major threat to public health. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a common form of peripheral vascular disease, predominantly found among people above 65 years of years. PAD narrows the walls of arteries and limits the speed of blood flow. It can also affect the arteries which carry blood from the head to heart, kidneys, and stomach, although it more commonly affects the peripheral areas. Considering the increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, it is important to understand the factors influencing the severity of the diseases and the best possible treatment options for them. Various public and private players are striving to reduce the prevalence cardiovascular disease. In the developed countries, physicians and governments have begun to educate the general population about PAD. In the U.S., doctors, health care providers, payers, and medical devices companies celebrate ‘PAD Awareness Month’ in September each year. During ‘PAD Awareness Month’, they try to educate people about the after-effects of PAD and their treatment procedures. Several agencies are providing funds to research organizations to promote the development of drug eluting balloon that are more effective in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. This is likely to drive the global drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period.

Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon Segment to dominate Market

In terms of product, the global drug eluting balloon market has been classified into peripheral drug eluting balloon, coronary drug eluting balloon, and others. The peripheral drug eluting balloon segment is likely to account for a major share of the global market during the forecast period. The segment is projected to expand at a steady pace, owing to promising effective and efficient drug eluting balloon in the pipeline for addressing better treatment options for advanced medical approaches. The drug eluting balloon market is witnessing a shift toward priority development of new drug eluting balloon for treatment of diseases other than cardiovascular disease. The other drug eluting balloon segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Drug Eluting Balloon Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2321

FreePac and Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers to be Lucrative

Based on drug coating technology, the global drug eluting balloon market has been divided into FreePac, Paccocath, TransPax, EnduraCoat, and others. The FreePac segment is projected to dominate the global drug eluting market owing to the predominant presence of the technology in the global drug eluting balloon market. The segment is anticipated to grow at an average rate in the near future due to emergence of new drug coating technologies in the market. The TransPax segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global drug eluting balloon market has been segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, CATH labs, and others. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is expected to propel the global drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period.

North America to be Most Attractive Market

North America and Europe accounted for more than 65% share of the global drug eluting balloon market in 2017, owing to high health care expenditure, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases (coronary artery diseases, peripheral artery diseases, etc.), rise in awareness regarding drug eluting balloon, greater market penetration of newly developed advanced drug eluting balloon products, favorable reimbursement policies assuring investment returns for new market entrants, and presence of major market players in the regions. However, expiry of TPT reimbursement on drug eluting balloon in December 2017 and stringent regulatory framework of the U.S. are likely to hamper the growth of the drug eluting balloon market in North America in next two to three years. Asia Pacific is likely to offer significant opportunities to the drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period owing to growth in geriatric population, demand for better quality of care, and rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Buy Drug Eluting Balloon Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2321<ype=S

Fragmented Market, with Relatively High Buyer Power

The global drug eluting balloon market is dominated by a few major players, accounting for approximately 70% share of the market. Technological advancements, evaluation of safety and efficacy of drug eluting balloon, and increased per capita income are boosting buyer power in terms of opting for advanced medical procedures. These key players are projected to dominate the global market, owing to their strong pipeline focus and established distribution network. The report profiles leading players operating in the global drug eluting balloon market, for example, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Terumo Corporation, Surmodics, Inc, and Biotronik.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Medical Glove Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/medical-glove-market-analysis-revised-in-a-new-tmr-report-as-covid-19-projected-to-hold-a-massive-impact-on-sales-in-2020/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/