Self-tanning Products Market: Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Forecast And Detailed Analysis

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global self-tanning products market. In terms of revenue, the global self-tanning products market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global self-tanning products market report.

In terms of type, the self-tanning products market has been segmented into facial self-tanners and body self-tanners. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the body self-tanning products segment. In the report, based on form, the self-tanning products market has been segmented into gel, lotion, spray, oil, cream, and others.

Based on ingredient, the self-tanning products market has been bifurcated into natural and organic. The natural segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of gender, the self-tanning products market has been categorized into male, female, and unisex. The unisex segment is anticipated to expand at a higher pace. In terms of distribution channel, the self-tanning products market has been divided into online and offline. During the forecast period, the online distribution channel is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace. Asia Pacific has seen a surge in adoption of e-Commerce platforms, which in turn has increased online retail sales of self-tanning products.

Self-tanning Products Market: Prominent Regions

Geographically, Europe led the self-tanning products market in 2019 and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The U.K. and France are considered the major markets for self-tanning products in Europe. In addition, North America and APAC are also projected to offer promising growth opportunities for the self-tanning products market. Apart from Asia Pacific, South American provinces also significantly contribute to the overall growth of the global self-tanning products market.

Self-tanning Products Market: Key Players

The competition landscape of the self-tanning products market is highly fragmented with leading players accounting for nearly 25% of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global self-tanning products market include Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Christian Dior SE, St. Tropez Inc, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Coola LLC, Banana Boat, and Tantowel Inc.

