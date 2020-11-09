Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market in Indonesia, Forecast 2027

Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market in Indonesia: Introduction

In terms of value, the self-adhesive vinyl films market in Indonesia is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027 to cross value of ~US$ 211 Mn by 2027. In terms of volume, the non-printable segment dominated the self-adhesive vinyl films market in Indonesia in 2018. The trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Non-printable self-adhesive vinyl films are used for protection of walls, windows, and doors. They are also used in the automotive sector for protection of paint.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76211

Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market in Indonesia: Key Drivers and Restraints

Self-adhesive vinyl films are extensively used as tapes and labels in various applications in industries such as packaging, construction, electrical & electronics (E&E), graphics, and automotive. The self-adhesive vinyl films market in Indonesia has been expanding over the past few years, due to increase in the demand for these films in the packaging industry in the country. Self-adhesive vinyl films are primarily employed for appliance wrapping and signage in the industrial sector. They are widely used in the signage industry for promotional signs, way-finding signs, informational signs, and retail signs. The total media ad expenditure in Indonesia reached US$ 3.1 Bn in 2019. The out-of-home segment of the media ad industry in the country is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Out-of-home advertising includes promotional signs, way-finding signs, informational signs, and retail signage. Thus, growth of out-of-home advertising in Indonesia is expected to boost the self-adhesive vinyl films market in Indonesia during the forecast period.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stellar-22-cagr-set-to-propel-transparent-ceramics-market-forward-from-2019-to-2027-tmr-804840555.html

Competition Landscape of Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market in Indonesia

Major manufacturers of self-adhesive vinyl films are LINTEC Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, PT Multiyasa Swadaya, Signapex Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong New Vision Film Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Sealtape Security Technik Co., Ltd. Advancements in technology and innovation of new self-adhesive vinyl films are expected to create high barriers for new players entering the self-adhesive vinyl films market in Indonesia in the near future.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76211

Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market in Indonesia: Segmentation

Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market in Indonesia, by Type

Printable

Non-printable

Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market in Indonesia, by Application