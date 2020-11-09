Passive Optical LAN Market To Witness Massive Growth ADTRAN, Ericsson, Freescale Semiconductors, Huawei Technologies

Increase in demand for scalability in mobile network and advancement in gigabit passive optical network (GPON) SoC technologies boost the growth of the global passive optical LAN market. However, high installation cost of optical networks hinders the market growth. Rise in demand for FTTH requirement is expected to strengthen the market share of key players in the industry.

Leading Passive Optical LAN Market Players:

ADTRAN, Inc., Ericsson Inc., Freescale Semiconductors Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Networks, TE Connectivity Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., ZTE Corporation

Passive optical network (PON) is a telecommunication technology, which incorporates point-to-multipoint architecture and provides improvement in deployment of LAN networks. Depending on PON, the system can be described as fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC) and fiber-to-the-building (FTTB).

The “Global Gigabit Passive Optical LAN Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the gigabit passive optical LAN market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of gigabit passive optical LAN market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user. The global gigabit passive optical LAN market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gigabit passive optical LAN market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the gigabit passive optical LAN market.

The global gigabit passive optical LAN market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as optical cable, coupler, power splitter, connector, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as loop feeder, synchronous optical network, hybrid fiber-coaxial cable, synchronous digital hierarchy, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as manufacturing, BFSI, education, healthcare, government, others

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Passive Optical LAN Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Passive Optical LAN Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

