Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aerogels Market

The entry of new Chinese companies in the global aerogels market has increased the competition level for the existing players, reports Transparency Market Research in a new study. The aerogels market has a moderate degree of competitive rivalry due to the existence of few key companies with a strong global potential. The leading companies in the global aerogels market are Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Cabot Corporation, Aerogel Technologies, LLC, and Surnamo Aerogel Co.Ltd., with nearly 77% of the global market in 2014.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1044

The players operating in the global aerogels market are also involved in the production of raw materials used in the manufacturing of aerogels. Thus, companies involved in integrated manufacturing have diverse advantages in terms of product quality and cost. Leading players in the global aerogels market are backward integrated as it strengthens their position in the market. The present level of consolidation is expected to decline due to the widening scope of aerogel applications in various end-user industries.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stationary-fuel-cell-market-to-attain-revenue-of-us-8-5-bn-by-2027-clean-energy-demand-to-drive-stationary-fuel-cell-market-from-2019-to-2027-tmr-846134488.html

Increasing Demand for Thermal Insulation Materials from Oil and Gas Industry to Boost Sales of Aerogels

According to TMR analysts, oil and gas and petrochemical industries are the main end-users of aerogels, which are used in a variety of equipment. As compared to conventional materials such as mineral wool and fiberglass, aerogels offer high thermal insulation. As a result, they are in demand by various end-use industries, oil and gas sector being the largest of all.

Growing shale gas exploration in the U.S., Ukraine, Poland, and the U.K. is likely to increase the sales of aerogels in the coming years. Moreover, the commercialization of aerogels in developing regions is anticipated to augment the sales of aerogels. Thus, the increase in demand for aerogels from oil and gas industry is estimated to lift sales globally.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1044

Demand for Aerogels Products to Face Hindrance Owing to their High Cost

The cost of production of aerogels is substantially high due to the high cost raw materials used in their manufacturing. The high maintenance cost of aerogels makes them an expensive end product for consumers. The formulation of aerogels requires high-cost additives and energy sources which in turn increase production costs. Manufacturers are consequently forced to fix high prices for their aerogels products, leading to a decrease in demand.

Furthermore, the high price of aerogels and slow commercialization rate in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is likely to impede the sales of aerogels globally.

Demand for Lightweight Materials from Automotive and Aircraft Industries to Provide Lucrative Opportunities to Aerogel Manufacturers

The demand for lightweight yet luxurious vehicles is rising rapidly among consumers. Similarly, the need for improved power backup and intensified acceleration in automobiles and aircrafts has impelled manufacturers to use high-power mechanisms. This tends to put pressure on the engine and other machines leading to a rise in temperature in the vehicles. Due to their light weight and low heat conducive property, aerogels are being considered as a potential cooling source in these industries. The rising demand from these two industries is likely to provide manufacturers of aerogels with growth opportunities.

Thus, the global aerogels market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 18.7% between 2015 and 2023. The market was valued at US$353.6 mn in 2015 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$1,093.2 mn by the end of 2023. North America is projected to maintain a lead in the global aerogels market with an overall share of 55.6% in 2023 in terms of volume. In the products segment, silica aerogel is likely to dominate the market with 63.2% of the global volume share by the end of the forecast period.