Global Zinc Pyrithione Market Revenue and Value Chain 2019-2027

Global Zinc Pyrithione Market: Overview

Used in laboratory chemicals, biocides such as pest control products, and disinfectants, paints, and personal care products, zinc pyrithione market is set to chart a significant growth curve over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The sturdy CAGR that the global zinc pyrithione market promises its market players will lead them to a slew of advantageous opportunities and a higher market worth in the stated period. One of the major factors of growth in the market would be growth of personal care industry, driven largely by growing awareness and an increase in disposable income.

Besides, a ban on tri-butyl-tin will also act in favor of zinc pyrithione, which would now see higher demand. Thus, as booster biocide, and an antifouling paint additive for use in boats will also lead to growth in the global zinc pyrithione market.

Global Zinc Pyrithione Market: Competitive Landscape

The global Zinc Pyrithione market is looking at a plethora of developments which are giving shape to the way the market is set to operate over the forecast period and beyond. Some of these notable developments are also molding the competitive landscape.

The global Zinc Pyrithione market is fragmented and players identified as notable include the following:

Lonza

Kumar Organic Products Limited

Vivimed

Kolon Life Science

SANITIZED AG

Salicylates and Chemicals

Chugoku Kogyo

Shivam Industries

Zhejiang Regen Chemical

Binhai Minghong Fine Chemical

Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical

Taicang liyuan chemical

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Shandong Ailitong New Materials

Zhejiang Hongbo Chemical

Global Zinc Pyrithione Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Factors that are underscoring growth in the global zinc pyrithione market are many and varied. The prominent among them are growing demand for paint and growing personal care industry.

The anti-bacterial properties of zinc pyrithione make it a coveted ingredient in the hair care industry where it acts as an effective anti-dandruff component. This is one reason that is it is highly popular in the hair care domain where it is extensively used in shampoos and conditioners. It is also added to products that treat dry skin, atopic dermatitis, eczema, ringworm, and athlete’s foot, helping the global zinc pyrithione market on an upward growth curve.

Owing to the anti-fungal and fungistatic properties, it is preferred as an additive in paints (exterior). As construction volumes increase by 2030 by a vast magnitude of 85%. As the construction market worth reaches USD 15.5 trillion over this period, the demand for paint would also see an upward growth. It is also worth noting that the ability to control growth of microorganisms also leads to their use in interior coatings. Additionally, low solubility in water makes it fit the bill for outdoor use. All this will lead to a higher growth of global zinc pyrithione market over the forecast period.

Global Zinc Pyrithione Market: Geographical Analysis

Owing to massive contribution from the United States of America, the North American region would lead the global zinc pyrithione market. It will account for a sizeable share of the market. However, high growth will be noted in the Asia Pacific region. It will be attributable to the personal care industry, which is growing at a significant pace in the market. China will be at the forefront of this growth in the region in the said industry. Here, it is worth noting that not only is the industry quite developed in China, it is still capable of showing tremendous growth. Another country that is set to show growth in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period is South Korea.

