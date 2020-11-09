Heat Induction Cap Liners Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Heat Induction Cap Liners Market: Overview

The exponential growth of the packaged food and beverage segment is resulting in swelling growth of the heat induction cap liners market and is anticipated to continue to do so over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of COVID-19, wherein nationwide lockdowns has led to heightened demand for packaged food and beverages to be consumed at home. Closure of restaurants ad eateries has compelled consumers to cook more at home resulting in spurt in demand for packaged ingredients. Collectively, this is providing handsome opportunities for manufacturers in heat induction cap liners market.

The report is an all-important tool for valuable insights into growth trends, demand dynamics, and opportunities in the heat induction cap liners market. Further, the report delves into the regional outlook of the heat induction cap liners market and how these regions are expected to fare over the forecast period of 2020 – 2030. Detailed insights into the competitive landscape of the market is another valuable offering of this report.

Heat Induction Cap Liners Market: Competitive Landscape

The heat induction cap liners market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and large players rendering an intensely competitive vendor landscape. Small unorganized regional players in the heat induction cap liners market enjoy the advantage of local distribution channels and business relationships with local packaging companies.

To offset this, big players in the heat induction cap liners market are thus focusing on merger and acquisition to expand their global foot print and business portfolio. Besides business alliances, R&D for innovative products is the focus of large players in the heat induction cap liners market.

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the heat induction cap liners market, including a detailed analysis of their growth strategies and revenue share projections over the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the heat induction cap liners market include Tekni-plex Inc., Bluemay Weston Limited, Press-On Corporation, Well-Pack Industries Co. Ltd., Captel International Pvt Ltd., Selig Group, B&B Cap Liners LLC, Low’s Capseal Sdn Bhd, Tien Lik Cap Seal Sdn Bhd, and others.

Heat Induction Cap Liners Market: Key Trends

The surge in demand for packaged food and beverages that require reliable, tamper-proof packaging is presenting vast opportunities to the heat induction cap liners market. Heat induction cap liners provide excellent barrier to prevent leakage and improve the shelf life of content within.

The continual expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is another key factor for monumental growth in the heat induction cap liners market. The reliable packaging of pharmaceutical formulations to leak-proof and tamper-proof to prevent damage of content within bottles and jars during transport is spurring demand for induction cap liners.

Emergence of online sales channel for pharmaceutical products is further expanding the growth horizon of heat induction cap liners market. Pharmaceutical formulations that are packaged in jars and bottles need to be sealed with leak-proof induction cap liners to withstand rough handling during transport. To serve this, heat induction cap liners find valuable use to ensure leakage and safe delivery of products over long distances.

Heat Induction Cap Liners Market: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific is a prominent region in the heat induction cap liners market. The presence of several small manufacturers as well as presence of a large number of small and mid-size packaging solutions company are key factors behind the growth heat induction cap liners market in the region. Low cost of manufacturing resulting in high volume export to Western countries for packaging of pharmaceutical solutions, personal care products, cosmetics provides ample opportunities for growth in the heat induction cap liners market in the region.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

