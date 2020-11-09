Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Overview

A wheelchair-accessible van refers to a vehicle that is altered by expanding the size of the vehicle interior and then fitting it with a means of entry for wheelchair, such as powered lift or wheelchair ramp. Medical tourism is likely to remain of the important growth factors for the global wheelchair accessible vehicle market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. In addition, increased financial assistance from federal governments is likely to work in favor of the market.

There has been a tremendous rise in the number if road accidents, which has generated increased demand for wheelchair accessible vehicles. In accordance with the analysis of World Health Organization, road accidents comprise one of the leading causes of disabilities and fatalities across the globe. There have been increased research and development activities by market players to come up with new functionalities and designs, which is likely to trigger growth of the global wheelchair accessible vehicle market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

The global wheelchair accessible vehicle market has been segmented on the basis of six important parameters, which are make type, vehicle type, entry configuration, entry mechanism, end use, and region.

Global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Notable Developments

The global wheelchair accessible vehicle market is considered as a fairly competitive market and is marked with the presence of many leading market players. The companies in this market are forging mergers, partnerships, and collaborations so as to gain larger revenue and market share. The following development is expected to play an important role in the market:

In October 2017, US-based Vantage Mobility International made an acquisition of leading dealers of wheelchair vans, AMS Vans, Inc. The acquisition is made with an objective to offer wider access of mobility vehicles to common people.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global wheelchair accessible vehicle market comprise the below-mentioned:

Vantage Mobility International LLC

KIRCHHOFF Mobility GmbH & Co. KG

Vehicle Production Group LLC.

Gowrings Mobility Group Limited

The Braun Corporation

REV Group, Inc

Global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Key Trends

The global wheelchair accessible vehicle market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increased Prevalence of Disabilities and Road Accidents to Fuel Growth of the Market

Medical transportation has played an important role in generating increased demand for use of wheelchair accessible vehicles. Besides, there has been a rise in the demand for personal use of this product. Increasing number of disable people are making use of product, which is likely to trigger development of the global wheelchair accessible vehicle market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

These vehicles come in different sizes, from full sized vans to small cars. Small wheelchair accessible vehicles have been in high demand due to several advantages, such as hassle-free maneuverability, running costs, and economic pricing. In addition, small wheelchair accessible vehicles are economical when it comes to overall cost of running and consumption of fuel.

On the other hand, price intensive nature and high production cost are estimated to impede the growth of the global wheelchair accessible vehicle market. This has led to the emergence of renting facilities, which make services of wheelchair accessible vehicle affordable to a larger base of public.

Global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Geographical Analysis

Driven by its high demand in the US, North America is estimated to emerge as one of the leading regions in the global wheelchair accessible vehicle market. According to the estimates of According to United States Census Bureau, nearly 20 % of the people are affected by some kind of disability or the other. This factor is likely to work in favor of the wheelchair accessible vehicle market in North America over the timeframe of forecast.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

