Bio control Agents Market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025

Biocontrol Agents Market from fruits & vegetables segment is anticipated to grow at a decent growth rate of over 15% CAGR in 2025. Fruits and vegetables are prone to many diseases caused by pests and weeds. Public awareness about the adverse effects of pesticides on the safety of fruits & vegetables and on the environment has increased in recent years, this will propel utility of biocontrol agents market during forecast timeframe.

Based on revenue, microbial biological control segment will hold the highest market share of over 60% in 2025 of the overall market. Microbial biological control agents are applied to crops to keep a check on plant pathogens that attack via different modes of action. They enhance nutrient availability and uptake, improves overall productivity and health of the crop, assists in residue and resistance management.

The seed treatment application segment will capture a decent share of over to 30% of the global biocontrol agents market in 2025. Seed treatment using biological control agents minimizes utility of agrochemicals thus, resulting in lower exposure to chemicals and lowers their impact on the environment and significant reduction in cost of production. Biocontrol Agents Market has been witnessing a significant growth rate accredited to growing government initiatives globally to promote bio-based products and with growing consumer awareness for green products.

Biological control agents are capable of replacing chemical agents that are used by decreasing emissions in the environment and thus resulting in lesser soil and water pollution hence the demand for biocontrol is rising day-by-day. As opposed to tradition pesticides, biological control agents are by their nature less detrimental and more specific to target pests.

In addition, they decompose easily without leaving hamful residues, therefore, they have potential to reduce the use of conventional pesticides as an integral part of Integrated pest management. The rate of conservation and recycling of natural resources in organic farming is another factor that will contribute to the biocontrol agents market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Europe and North America are the major regional biological control markets followed by Asia Pacific. The regional industry is characterized by the presence of many R&D firms, high capital investments and a growing demand for organic farm products. A large amount of urban population in this region is another factor behind the rising demand for crop protection technologies.

