Honda preparing to deploy its first-ever electric vehicle before next year

Honda Motor intends to launch its first substantially produced electric vehicle called Honda e. The company announced that this electric vehicle would feature in its September sales with a single EV going for $42000 in Japan. The car has a fantastic feature where the door mirrors have been substituted with high-tech fanatic’s cameras.

Honda e has a mileage range of 300 km before a recharge. This range is shorter compared to other EV makers mainly because the company was focusing on resizing the car and, in turn, taking a smaller battery. The vehicle features a length slightly more than three meters with an explicitly defined parking mechanism for small parking spaces. One of Honda’s lead engineers, Tomofuni Ichinose, the attractive feature for this car is the compact size that allows it to maneuver the busy streets.

The substitution of the door mirrors with cameras is another exciting feature that the Honda company hopes can attract many customers. The cameras will give the driver a clear vision of what’s behind it in all weathers. The digitized dashboard provides the driver with an additional clear image of the surroundings of this electric vehicle. Many Japanese automakers are speeding up their electric vehicles’ production so that they can favorably compete in the automotive industry. For example, Nissan Motors has rolled out its Ariya EV to mark the beginning of its upcoming launches in the same line. Nissan intends to inaugurate its first EV SUV into the car market come 2021.

Elsewhere, Toyota Motors unveiled its electric vehicle in the Lexus product line in the Republic of China. This car will grace the European and Asian markets fully come next year. Another company that will be launching its first electric vehicle this year before supplying it into other markets is Mazda. Research reports in the UK reveal that last year’s annual electric vehicle sales escalated to a tune of 1.7 million units. A crucial factor that will propel the further upscale sales of Evs is the strict adherence to environmental policies, which will see to it that the units sold exceptionally grow close to ten times before the end of the upcoming decade. Asian countries are slowly switching to the Evs after viewing the propensity with which Europe is growing.

Customers are likely to buy massive quantities of Honda e because its price is substantially low when estimated with its features. The car is already in the market but with limited amounts to observe its uptake rate by customers. Nonetheless, Honda has explained that more units will be produced before this year to meet demand. In conclusion, Honda’s strategy is to generate both Evs and hybrids to meet the customers’ needs. The performance of Honda e among Honda’s competitors will determine if the company can fully delve into EV production.