Pressure Vessel Market 2023 Segmented By Application, Construction Type And Region with top key venders

The Pressure Vessel Market for alternative fuels was valued at $3,038 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $8,529 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023. CNG pressure vessels are widely used for storage and transportation of liquids and gases when configured as tanks. These vessels are generally manufactured from curved sheets joined by welding, and mostly V-butt welded pressure vessels are used. The riveted joints could be used but since the plates are weakened at the joint due to the rivet holes the plate thickness should be enhanced by considering the joint efficiency.

The pressure vessel market for alternative fuels is segmented based on construction type, application, and region. Based on construction type, it is classified into CNG type I, CNG type II, CNG type III and CNG type IV. Based on application, it is categorized into CNG vehicles, hydrogen vehicles and gas transport.

CNG type I is the highest revenue generator for the pressure vessel’s alternative fuels market in 2016, because it is least expensive out of other CNG types. Also, the metalworking skills and equipment needed to produce them are widely available internationally. CNG type IV segment is forecasted to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period as it is the lightest among other CNG types. CNG type IV reduces the weight of the storage container by 30 to 40 percent.

