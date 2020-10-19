Current Status and Future Prospects in Biopesticides Market 2022 with top key players like Actagro LLC.,Ag Biochem Inc.,Agbitech Pty Ltd.,Bio-Tech Ltd.,Amit Biotech

Biopesticides are essentially microbial toxins that can be defined as a biological poison derived from a microorganism, such as a bacterium or fungus. Pathogenesis by microbial entomopathogens occurs by invasion of pathogen through the gut of the insect followed by its multiplication, resulting to death of the insect.

The demand for organic products and other produced through organic farming are the major drivers for the biopesticides market. Led by bacillus thuringiensis (bt)-based products, biopesticides have achieved market penetration as a replacement for conventional insecticides, nematicides, and fungicides in agricultural applications. Furthermore, increase in costs for synthetic pesticide application help to drive the biopesticides market. This gives biopesticide manufacturers a tremendous opportunity to gain market shares through commercial and organic farming production.

Biopesticides has extensive applications in food packaging, which is one of the key factors that drives the market growth. Furthermore, increased demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging has resulted in the increased requirements for barrier properties to keep the food fresh and enhance its shelf life. The packaging manufacturers use biopesticides in food products to eliminate wastage of material and for easy and customized packaging. Moreover, biopesticides reduces packaging costs for food products, which leads to their augmented adoption.NM

The global biopesticides market is expected to reach $11,176 million by 2022 from $3,738 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2016 to 2022.

