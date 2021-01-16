Siemens Gamesa litigated by GE over an alleged variable-speed copyright

GE, the US technology giant, seeks on hindering Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (SGRE’s) turbines from accessing the US markets, alleging that the European firm infringed its intellectual possession.

The case of GE was filed with the US International Trade Commission. It majored in the ‘low-voltage-ride-through and zero-voltage-ride-through technologies’ that enhance speed turbines to take advantage of capturing more energy when speeds of winds oscillate.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (SGRE’s) denied the lawsuit filed against them, stating that it will protect itself from any prohibition order of preventing it from importing wind turbines and other parts into the US market.

In a response given by Sebastian Duchamp, GE Renewable Energy’s manager of external affairs said that the GE’s perception makes it see the law of intellectual possession rights as the mother for driving innovation and investment in highly developing technology industries and the related creation of valued opportunities.

GE obtained the ranging-speed technology from Enron Wind that had also received the technology from the Zond and so forth during the consolidation of the US wind turbine market in the last three decades.

All competitors had no option but to assimilate the fees of GE’s license into their gross margin for each vend of a turbine. That allowed the US technology giant to expound its lead in the household business. Over the past years, GE Renewable Energy has been on the US’s neck over copyright legal actions against wind power opponents.

In 2017, GE decided to file a lawsuit against Vestas over its zero—voltage ride-through (ZVRT) technology (that aids turbines to work efficiently with varying voltages of the system), in 200, it sued Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) over ZVRT technology. Later on, in 2013 and 2019, GE cooled its steam with MHI and Vestas, respectively.

Kenetech, the preceding IP holder, successfully filed a lawsuit against Enercon over the patent, an action that hindered the German producer from getting into the US market until 2010.

IntelStor, market intelligence platform, reported that the case filed by the GE is a trial to dominate the US market by use of IP enforcement actions, making it more costly to its competitors to carry out ventures in the country. IntelStor however, warns that GE’s step might backfire as the damages could add up to $2.4 billion (EUR 2.03bn) on the current launched base of the SGRE.