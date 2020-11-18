Biogas Generator Market – Global Industry Report, 2027

Biogas Generators Installations Bolstered by Growing Investments in Renewable Energy

The market for biogas generators has prospered on the back of relentless industry pursuit for cost-effective generation of renewable energy. Their role for the production of clean energy is stridently growing. Over the years, several new applications of biogas have been evaluated, aside from the use in cooking. The potential of biogas for room heating applications, as vehicle fuels, power generation has led to the continuous evolution of their demands.

Developed regions most notably European countries have been adopting technologies to optimize the use of biogas. For high-efficiency energy generation system, developed markets have been benefiting from the application of biogas purification process. Technological advances being made by components of system used for biogas generation have been crucial to the biogas generators market growth. Industry players are seeing new demand potential by bringing advancements in biogas production system, especially in digesters. Manufacturers have adopted new design approaches to improve the operation of biogas generators.

The production of biogas has also been propelled by the advent of easily sourced raw materials. Cut grass clippings can be excellent source. In several developing and developed nations, proliferating numbers of biogas plants has been supported by the shift from fossil-fueled source toward renewable energy.

Stringent Implementation of Regulations to Reduce Carbon Footprint Boost Prospect

Stringent implementation of regulations to reduce the carbon footprint of economies are also helping stoke interest in biogas generation. To this end, biogas is seeing vast prospective demand in farming and industrial processing, all which contributes a sizable proportion to carbon footprint in the way of greenhouse gas emissions. The abundance of agricultural waste feedstock in several parts of the world is boosting the market. Other feedstock used are energy crops, municipal waste, sludge, and industrial waste. The biogas generators market has witnessed a significant momentum from the increasing trend of converting biologically waste into fuel which in turn can be used to generate clean energy.

Biogas Generator Market: Introduction

The term ‘biogas’ generally refers to a gas produced by the biological breakdown of organic matter in the absence of oxygen. Biogas is produced by anaerobic digestion (AD) or fermentation of biodegradable materials such as dead plant and animal materials, animal dung, kitchen waste, manure, sewage, municipal waste, and green waste.

Biogas generators are largely used for organic breakdown of biological waste materials into gases, such as hydrogen and methane, which are further combined with oxygen for application as a fuel

Key Drivers of Biogas Generator Market:

Interest in renewable energy sources is gaining momentum across the world. Biogas production is growing increasingly, as more people are setting up biogas plants. Several governments across the globe have already implemented programs and policies that are designed to support renewable energy, more specifically bioenergy. Additionally, stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions and targets set for renewable energy installation are also fueling the market.

Growing importance of use of biogas in municipalities, industrial processing, and farming to meet the energy demand is further expected to augment the global biogas generator market during the forecast period

The deployment of organic farming results in neutralizing the emissions of greenhouse gases, which is projected to drive the demand for biogas generators during the forecast period

Fluctuating crude oil prices, depleting fossil fuel resources, and supply issues are estimated to fuel the demand for biogas in the near future

High costs associated with the installation of biogas plants are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period

Agricultural Waste Feedstock Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities:

The global biogas generator market can be segmented in terms of feedstock, end-use, and region

Based on feedstock, the market can be divided into agricultural waste, energy crops, industrial waste, municipal waste, sewage sludge, and others. Agricultural waste is one of the most extensively used feedstocks in the biogas generator market.

In terms of end-use, the global biogas generator market can be classified into residential, commercial, and others

Europe expected to hold a Major Share of Global Biogas Generator Market:

Based on region, the global biogas generator market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe dominated the global market in 2018. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period, owing to various initiatives taken by governments of countries in the region to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In 2007, the European Union set the ‘20-20-20’ target aimed at 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, increase in the share of renewable sources by 20% to produce energy, and rise in the energy efficiency by 20%. This factor drives the biogas generator market in Europe.

Europe had 17,662 biogas plants by the end of 2016, with all 28 EU member countries being active in the field along with Iceland, Norway, Serbia, and Switzerland

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and rising importance of power generation through renewable sources in several countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period

China, India, Japan, Australia, and Indonesia are major contributors, in terms of revenue, to the biogas generator market in Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to contribute significantly to the global biogas generator market during the forecast period. In the U.S., more than 2,000 plants produce biogas across all 50 states. Moreover, more than 10,000 biogas plants are undergoing development in the country.

Key Players Operating in the Market:

The global biogas generator market is highly concentrated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 40%–45% share of the market. A few of the key players operating in the global biogas generator market are:

Carbotech

DGE GmbH

DMT Environmental Technology

Kohler & Ziegler

Prometheus Energy

Acrona Systems

Envirotech

Key Developments:

In July 2018, construction of a new landfill biogas-to-energy plant with an installed capacity of 12.8 MW was started in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Brazil. The construction would be completed by end of 2019. Asja Ambiente Italia SpA has already built three biogas plants in Brazil, the last of which was opened at Sabarà landfill in September 2017.

In January 2018, Caterpillar Inc. supplied a set of Cat CG132-08 gas generators to power a clean energy plant at Monogram Foods, which was recently recognized as the “Biogas Project of the Year” by the American Biogas Council. In this clean energy plant, waste is broken down in a digester and converted to methane gas, which is used to fuel a generator set that is capable of producing 400 kW of electric power every year. The bioenergy production capacity reduces net carbon emissions by 2,687 metric tons per year by reducing the use of fossil-fuel-derived electricity and natural gas for heating.

In 2015, the Government of Kenya announced to launch the country’s first biogas generator, which is expected to link the national power grid and provide 2.2 MW of additional electricity

Global Biogas Generator Market: Research Scope

Global Biogas Generator Market, by Feedstock

Agricultural Waste

Energy Crops

Industrial Waste

Municipal Waste

Sewage Sludge

Others

Global Biogas Generator Market, by End-use

Household Electricity

Commercial Electricity

Others

