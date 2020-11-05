Solar Cell Busbar Market 2019: Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2026

In a solar panel, there’s a thin strip of copper or aluminium between cells that conducts electricity which is called Busbar. It separates solar cells which can be seen in a square pattern on the panels and conduct the direct current collected in the cell from solar photons to the solar inverter. The solar inverter further converts the direct current into useable alternating current. Busbar is flat strip and can be as small as 10mm2. Busbars have a high surface area to cross-sectional area ratio which allows heat to dissipate more efficiently.

Key Market Driver – Higher efficiency over other substitutes

Key Market Restraint – Installation cost and area required for installation

Key Players Covered

Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar Inc.

JA Solar

Hanwha Q CELLS America Inc.

GCL System Integration Technology Co.,Ltd

LONGi Solar

KYOCERA Document Solutions America, Inc.

Yingli Solar

RGS Energy

SolarCity

Soligent

Sun Power

Sunnova Energy Corp.

Sunrun

Segmentation

By Type

Upto 2BB

3BB to 5BB

More than 5BB

By Application

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Thin Film

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utilities

By Geography

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

The Key Market restraint for solar cell busbar market is the high cost of installation of the solar panels. A certain area of land has to be given for the installation of the panels, the required amount of area increases with an increase in the amount of energy required. Post installation of panels the area cannot be used further for any other purpose which acts as a restraint in the growth of solar cell busbar market.

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, Hanwha Q Cells unveiled the upgraded version of its Q Peak duo solar module series. The G6 module is produced with 161.7 wafers, passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) technology and 6 busbars. It is available in 122 cell format with an output of 355W and 144 cell version which gives output of 420W.

In May 2019, Imec a leading company in development of Nano electronics and digital technologies announced that its n-pert solar cells developed with Jolywood have reached a certified conversion efficiency of 23.2%. Further they confirmed that compared to previous results they have optimized fully screen-printed bifacial n-PERT cells process and adopted a design with 12 busbars.

In April 2019, FuturaSun, an Italian PV company patented its new 12 busbar stringer machine named SILK. The Italian R&D department had been working on R&D of SILK since 2017. The machine is designed to enhance the performance of 12 busbar modules, the stringer works with cells from 5 to 12 busbars and can adapt to future busbarless cell applications.

Major Table of Content for Solar Cell Busbar Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Solar Cell Busbar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Solar Cell Busbar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Solar Cell Busbar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Solar Cell Busbar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Solar Cell Busbar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Solar Cell Busbar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

