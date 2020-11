Geochemical Services Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2026

The global geochemical services market is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in hydrocarbon exploration. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Geochemical Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Method (Laboratory-Based & In-field Based), By End User (Mineral and Mining, Oil and Gas, Archaeological Survey and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will benefit from growing company collaborations.

Geochemical surveys are conducted to study the temperature and pressure of a geochemical environment. This helps to locate the resources as well as determine the chemical components. Additionally, it can also be used to determine the stability of various minerals and fluids present in the geochemical environment. Geochemical services possess the ability to determine the probabilities of minerals and hydrocarbons, which in turn help save a lot of time as well as money. The report encompasses several factors that create opportunities for the growth of the global geochemical services market, in addition to factors that have a direct impact on market growth. Geochemical services provide accurate data that aids in selecting the proper site for the exploration of metals, oil and gas, and other minerals. The growing demand for ores, minerals, oil and gas, and other resources will create a greater adoption of geochemical services across the world.

Segmentation

By Method

Laboratory-Based

In-field Based

By End-User

Mineral and Mining

Oil and Gas

Archaeological Survey

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Growing Inter-country Agreements Will Enable Market Growth

The growing awareness regarding geochemical exploration has opened the doors for the growth of the companies operating in the geochemical services market. Resulting from the high demand for minerals, several countries have collaborated to enhance hydrocarbon exploration. In April 2018, India and Morocco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote geochemical activities in order to explore the untapped resources. The MoU was signed with the aim of development of geological resources and enhance the infrastructure of geoscience. Additionally, the MoU will enable the countries to strengthen geological research sources. The MoU further states that it will conduct geological research and related studies with the help of investments and funding through the public as well as the private sector. The report focuses on key collaborations as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&As) that have helped companies generate a substantial amount of geochemical services market value in recent years.

Key Players Covered

Intertek

Infineum

SGS

ALS

Weatherford International

Actlabs

Alex Stewart International

AGAT Laboratories

Enviros

GeoMark Research

Premier Oilfield Group

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, SGS SA pleased to announce the launching of FAST (Field Analytical Services and Testing) solutions for the metal and mining industry. Fast provides real-time data acquisition in the field by pairing portable instrumentation and machine learning. It will provide the data within 24-48 hours and enable real-time decision-making capabilities for operators.

In September 2018, Leading Indian laboratory company Shiva Analytics has been acquired by Cotecna Inspection S.A. Shiva Analytics provides a range of services in numerous sectors including food & beverages, minerals & ores, fuel & oils and industrial hygiene.

In April 2018, A MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed between India and Morocco to promote cooperation in the field of mining and geology for a period of 5 years. The main focus of MoU would be on the development and geological infrastructure for geoscience maps and geochemical maps.

Major Table of Content for Geochemical Services Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Geochemical Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Geochemical Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Geochemical Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Geochemical Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Geochemical Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Geochemical Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

