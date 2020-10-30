Hybrid Flow Battery Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment 2026

The demand for clean energy is rising at a fast pace. The rise in dispersion of renewable energy on a worldwide basis has augmented the need for flexible, long lasting operation and efficient energy storage solutions. Fortune Business Insights projects the global hybrid flow battery market to witness remarkable growth in the coming years on account of increasing preference for renewable energy for generating power. is the report on the market, titled “Hybrid Flow Battery Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Zinc-Bromine (Zn-Br), Zinc-Cerium (Zn-Ce), Iron-Salt (Fe-Na Cl)), by Application (Utilities, Defence, EV Charging Station, Commercial, Industrial, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026” offers key insights into various growth drivers and challenges.

Key Industry Developments

In February 2019, Energy storage start-up Gelion, has launched zinc bromine gell battery to take on lithium. It unveiled 1 st commercial application of Gelion at University of Sydney with $1 million contract in association with the university.

commercial application of Gelion at University of Sydney with $1 million contract in association with the university. In November 2018, Redflow got a contract from its hometown Australia for providing 32 zine bromine flow batteries to the Knox Children and Family Centres in Melbourne with each be fitted with 100kW solar array and 16ZBM2 batteries totalling 160kWh of storage per site.

In August 2018, University of Glasgow developed a technology for new hybrid flow battery that can release electricity or hydrogen gas on demand.

Top Players

NanoFlowcell

Aquion Energy

Gildemeister Energy Solutions

Redflow Limited

EnSync Energy Systems

Primus Power

Smart Energy

ZBB Energy Corporation

Gelion Technologies

Lockheed Corporation

Key Market Driver – Highly advantageous properties over other batteries

Key Market Restraint – Expensive manufacturing cost

Development Projects Undertaken by Various Nations Augmenting Growth

The University of Glasgow developed a technology in August 2018. This technology was a new hybrid flow battery capable of releasing hydrogen gas or electricity on demand. Besides this, the company Redflow received a contract from Australia. The contract demanded 32 zine bromine flow batteries to the Knox Children and Family Centres in Melbourne. Each of the zine bromine flow batteries were implemented with 16ZBM2 batteries and 100 Kilowatts of solar array combining a 160kWh of storage per site. The aforementioned developments in the hybrid flow battery market are anticipated to generate more revenues in the coming years.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Type

Zinc-Bromine (Zn-Br)

Zinc-Cerium (Zn-Ce)

Iron-Salt (Fe-NaCl)

By Application

Utilities

Defence

EV Charging Station

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Hybrid Flow Battery Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Hybrid Flow Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Hybrid Flow Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Hybrid Flow Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Hybrid Flow Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Hybrid Flow Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Hybrid Flow Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

