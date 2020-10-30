Solar Back Sheet Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2026

Governments around the world are increasingly focusing on fulfilling their green energy targets, which is likely to drive the global Solar Backsheet market. This information was shared in a report, titled “Solar Backsheet Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Fluoropolymer, Non-fluoropolymer), By Installation (Roof Mount, Ground Mount, Floating Power Plant), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.” The primary objective of Solar Backsheets is to protect the photovoltaic (PV) module from harmful UV radiations, electric insulation, and moisture penetration of the system. This will further offer better durability and safeguard the inner components of the PV module.

Top Players Overview:

DuPont

ISOVOLTAIC AG

Coveme

Arkema

3M

Krempel GmbH

Targray

Toray Advanced Composites

Dunmore

ZTT INTERNATIONAL

Cybrid

Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co.,Ltd.

China’s Strong Investments in Solar Projects Drives the Market in Asia Pacific

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the global Solar Backsheet market during the forecast years. This is mainly attributable to the growing installation of solar PV back sheets, especially in India and China. Moreover, China is the largest producer of PV panels and solar panels.

The market in Europe is expected to grow considerably as Germany is the largest producer of solar energy. This is followed by the U.K., Italy, and Spain. According to the European Commission, the government is expected to invest around US$ 28.44 billion in renewable sources between 2020 and 2050. This is likely to increase the demand for installing solar power parks across countries in Europe. This, as a result, is anticipated to drive the Solar Backsheet market in Europe in the forthcoming years.

The demand for Solar Backsheets is likely to increase in North America during the forecast period. The U.S. is the largest producer of solar energy is expected to encourage growth in the market in North America.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Type

Fluoropolymer

Non-fluoropolymer

By Installation

Roof Mount

Ground Mount

Floating Power Plant

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utilities

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Major Table of Content For Solar Back Sheet Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Solar Back Sheet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Solar Back Sheet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Solar Back Sheet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Solar Back Sheet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Solar Back Sheet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Solar Back Sheet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

