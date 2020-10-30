Motor Control Centers Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2027

The global motor control centers market is likely to gain traction from the rising initiatives taken by regulatory bodies and government of several countries to promote energy-saving standards in a wide range of industries, as well as manufacturing plants. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Motor Control Centers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Conventional Motor and Smart Motor) By Voltage (Low Voltage and Medium Voltage), By Component (Busbar, Circuit Breaker & Fuses, Relay, Variable Speed Drives, and Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Minerals & Mining, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the motor control centers market size was USD 5.62 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.16 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report Details –https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/motor-control-centers-market-101193

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies operating in the global Motor Control Centers Market. They are as follows:

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

WEG

Powell

Rockwell Automation

Eaton

Marine Electricals

Ingeteam S.A.

Allis Electric Co Ltd

Myers Power Products, Inc.

Wescosa

Electrical A Modern Factory Company

Get PDF Brochure – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/motor-control-centers-market-101193

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Automation in Various Industries to Aid Growth

Several industries worldwide are adopting automation as it provides numerous advantages. These include extended product lifecycle, quality production, reduced wastage, decreasing human errors, efficient manufacturing, and low operating costs. It also helps in refining operational efficiency. Apart from that, increasing investments in the adoption of automation, rising benefits of this sensor technology, and surging industrial base in the developing economies would contribute to the motor control center market growth during the forthcoming period.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market:

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is set to affect the investment scenario of the oil & gas sector negatively.

The industrial sector is persistently striving to cope up with the sudden changes in supply, demand, and consumer needs.

There is also continuity risk associated with the wide range of businesses as they are being crippled by the outbreak.

There are chances of security risks that may affect the demand for motor control centers.

Problems, such as lack of real-time decision-making, reduction in workforce productivity, and rapid changes in volume would affect the growth of the market.

Ask for Customization – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/motor-control-centers-market-101193

Increasing Investments in Industrialization to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific procured USD 1.78 billion revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the expansion of manufacturing & processing industry, as well as a rise in the investments in industrialization. The Indian government, for instance, implemented the ‘Make in India’ program in 2017 to encourage organizations to manufacture their products in the country. It would surge the demand for motor control centers in the near future.

Europe is expected to lead the market backed by the surging investments in power utilities and expansion of the industrial infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa would exhibit steady growth as these countries mainly depend on the oil & gas sector. The companies operating in this sector require a reliable source of power. Hence, motor control centers are experiencing high demand in this region.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Motor Control Centers Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101193

Other Exclusive Reports:

DC Drives Market to Reach $6.71 Billion by 2026; Increasing Expansion of Manufacturing Plants to Drive Growth

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market to Rise at 19.0% CAGR till 2026; High Energy-efficiency of PAFCs in Electricity Co-generation to Boost Adoption Rate

Cryogenic Pump Market to Reach USD 5.74 Billion by 2026; Rising Storage & Transportation of Liquefied Hydrocarbons to Boost Growth

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]