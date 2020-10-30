Power Cables Market Insights By Revenue, Upcoming Trends And Top Players Forecast Till 2027

The global power cables market size is projected to reach USD 272.88 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing demand for energy and power across the world will lead to a wider product adoption. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Power Cables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Installation (Overhead, Underground and Submarine) By Cable Type (Low Voltage Cable, Medium Voltage Cable, High Voltage Cable), By Voltage (Up to 240V, 240V-1kV, 1kV-15kV, 15kV-100kV, 100kV-250kV, Above 250kV), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Utility), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 168.28 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

To Gain More Insights into the Power Cables Market, Browse Summary of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/power-cables-market-102405

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/power-cables-market-102405

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Power Cables Market Research Report are:

Prysmian Group (Italy)

ABB (Switzerland)

Nexans (France)

General Cable (US)

NKT Cables(Denmark)

Encore Wire Corporation (US)

Finolex Cables (India)

Bahra Cables Company (Saudi Arabia)

BRUGG Cables (Switzerland)

Riyadh Cables Group Company (Saudi Arabia)

Polycab India (India)

KEI Industries (India)

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Power Cables Market Overview: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/power-cables-market-102405

A power cable is used in transmission of electrical energy in several applications. The increasing demand for these products is attributable to the growing applications across diverse industries. The presence of several large scale power cable manufacturers, coupled with the variations in product offerings, will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing awareness regarding the depletion of non-renewable sources and the focus on renewable energy sources will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. The use of these products in energy harnessing projects and infrastructure development activities will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. The rising concerns surrounding global warming and climate change will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/power-cables-market-102405

Asia Pacific to Account for the Highest Share; Rising Demand for Electricity in Several Countries to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising population and the increasing demand for power and energy will lead to a wider product adoption. The increasing efforts put in to harness renewable energy sources such as solar and wind will create several opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The presence of several large scale companies in this region will also contribute to market growth. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 60.96 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will also witness considerable growth driven by the efforts taken to maximize the production and use of solar energy in several utilities.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Power Cables Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102405

Other Exclusive Reports:

Coiled Tubing Service Market to Reach USD 8.07 Billion by 2026, Increasingly Investment in E&P and Onshore Activities to Drive the Market

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market to Rise at 19.0% CAGR till 2026; High Energy-efficiency of PAFCs in Electricity Co-generation to Boost Adoption Rate

Cryogenic Pump Market to Reach USD 5.74 Billion by 2026; Rising Storage & Transportation of Liquefied Hydrocarbons to Boost Growth

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]