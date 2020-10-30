Enhanced Oil Recovery Market – Global Analysis, Region, Type and Application, Key Development, Major Drivers, Current Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

The global enhanced oil recovery market size is projected to reach USD 20.06 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Increasing requirement for advanced oil recovery technologies around the world is expected to be the key growth driver for this market, as per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Thermal Injection, Gas Injection, and Chemical Injection), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR), or tertiary recovery, is a technique that is deployed to increase oil production at a well-site. EOR mechanism is utilized to retrieve oil that primary and secondary extraction methods have been unable to retrieve. According to the US Department of Energy (DoE), EOR technology can lead to an increase in oil production between 30% and 60% of a reservoir’s original oil capacity. The technology features three main categories, namely, thermal recovery, gas injection, and chemical injection. Of these, the gas injection technique, involving pushing of CO2 in wellbores, has been found to be particularly successful, especially in North America, and is slated to lead the enhanced oil recovery market trends in the coming years.

Top Players Overview:

Some of the leading players operating in the global Enhanced Oil Recovery market include;

Chevron

Total

ExxonMobil

Petrobras

Conoco Phillips

Equinor

Husky Energy

Cenovus Energy

PDVSA

Imperial Oil

Gazprom

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Occidental Petroleum

The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for energy and power plants across the globe.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Method

By Application

By Geography

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Increased Collaboration between State Entities to Excite the Market

According to the enhanced oil recovery market study, the state entities are teaming up to explore the possible avenues for utilizing the EOR technology. This has the potential to prepare the market for a surge in demand that is expected to occur once the world tides over the COVID-19 outbreak, even though the demand is unlikely to return to the pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.

