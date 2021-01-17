California is preparing for the implementation of the electric vehicle charging program worth millions

California expects the development of charging resources for electric vehicles in business centers, apartments, and in public corridors and streets in a project worth $28 million. This project is the first mega one for EV charging facilities, which the Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) agency has approved.

This multimillion-dollar project’s rollout entails EV Ready developing over 3000 charging locations in San Mateo County before 2024. The project’s rollout in this county will enhance the accessibility of real estates and installation programs for EV charging points in these apartments. Additionally, the $4 million allocated for this project will cover the labor costs and other expenses aiding the program.

The other amount for implementing this program comes from both the Peninsula Clean Energy and California Energy Commission (CEC). California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), which wings the CEC, is responsible for establishing regional programs that will facilitate the distribution of charging facilities to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in the state of California.

Additionally, CaLeVIP’s strategy is to link up to four clean energy agencies in Silicon Valley, San Jose, and Palo Alto through incentivized fundings to enable the agencies to develop charging stations and points. This move will help clear the range anxiety among the California residents, accelerating electric vehicles’ uptake to exceed 40000. Additionally, this move maximizes the success of the zero-emissions strategy implemented by California state.

In August, two automaker companies revealed their plan of expanding the coverage of electric vehicle charging infrastructure by developing over 2500 fast charging points before 2025. General Motors and Evgo are confident that this plan will maximize the uptake of electric cars and help wipe out the ICE cars to minimize carbon emissions.

General Motors declared its intention of developing more fast charging points in cities and areas close to urban centers while working on electric vehicle batteries’ efficiency to cover long mileage ranges. EVgo added that their plan would help the residents access charging facilities without installing the charging systems in their rented apartments.

In conclusion, more automaker companies should join in developing charging points for electric vehicles if they hope to realize high-profit margins. Companies should not be intimidated by Tesla but instead, focus on improving their technology by doing more research. The transition to electric vehicles will help the US minimize air pollution through greenhouse gas emissions from the ICE cars.