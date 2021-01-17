Software is biting a huge chunk of the renewable power market

Utility service providers like Terabase Energy are pushing to reduce solar power prices before the lapse of the next five years. This energy startup company plans to integrate software and technological knowledge to facilitate the upgrade of its solar power plant operations. Terabase Energy has received $6 million to expand its solar software portfolio and other firms, including CityLight Capital, SJF Ventures, and Trancoso Partners. Terabase Energy’s head, Matt Campbell, reported that the affordability of solar hardware paradoxes the software cost of the projects that have been escalating.

SenseHawk, a solar energy portfolio that ensures customers can establish and run solar infrastructure, has obtained $5.1 million in its first financial help trip. This financial aid comes from Alpha Wave Foundation, which is an affiliate of Falcon Edge Capital. SenseHawk’s portfolio and software facilitate solar firms to minimize operational costs, improve proficiency and automate processes via artificial intelligence and machine languages. The program serves over 50 customers in 15 countries and will be expanding its operations to reach a capacity of 3000 GW global power activation by the end of this decade. The firm also offers consultation services for any company wishing to venture renewables.

Elsewhere, Myst AI, an artificial intelligence portfolio, received $6 million in its financial allocation, which will widen its time projections for renewable energy projects. Myst AI will be utilizing these funds together with Valo Ventures and Gradient Ventures, who also offer similar services. The engineers at Myst work towards assessing the scope of climate change problems and recommending the efficient way to utilize renewables both on the grid level and at the households to counter climate change. The president of Myst, Pieter Verhoeven, explained that they focus on future projections to solve climate change problems amicably.

Ubicquia, a smart energy utility provider, has won $30 million in this same appropriation. It intends to partner with Fuel Venture Capital and ClearSky to install streetlights that use renewable energy. Additionally, these lights magnified with video features will be run by an artificial intelligence program to ease traffic clearance and ensure public security. Ubicquia communication portfolio supplies public Wi-Fi at affordable subscription rates in addition to infrastructure monitoring connections for executives wishing to observe the performances of their businesses.

In conclusion, Overstory acquired $1.7 million, which will notify the concerned agencies of wildfire risks and power blackouts using satellite imaging and climate data. This move will help conserve the environment and in the early preparation for natural calamities.