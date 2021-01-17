Lucid Air’s Electric Vehicle sets new standards in the motor industry

During an interview with Peter Rawlinson, the Chief Executive of Lucid Air, he stated that the company’s revolutionary electric vehicle technology seeks to rank their car as the best EV made globally. Rawlinson’s experience in the automobile design business comes from working on both the Lotus, United Kingdom’s legendary sports car, and the Tesla S. He said that the Lucid Air seeks to transform the motor business game-changer for the world’s future mobility.

In a statement to Arab News, Rawlinson announced that Lucid Air plans to scale-down their transformative car design in manufacturing affordable models. The company’s focus is to make a global impact by producing cars that accommodate all social classes, not just manufacturing luxury cars. The groundbreaking car technology originates from Saudi Arabia, a renowned international hub developing its conventional hydrocarbons. However, the growing electric vehicle industry threatens Saudi Arabia’s oil companies, and once the fossil-fuel-powered transportation is phased out, these corporations are at risk of shutting down.

Rawlinson attributes Lucid Air’s thriving success to the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns a majority share after a $1 billion investment into the project back in 2018. Peter believes that the company’s launch is a significant take-off moment for the EV market. Next year, lucid Air plans to avail the car to the Middle East, following a scheduled premiere in the United States next spring. The transformative car technology’s remarkable qualities include higher performance, more comfort, and a more extended range than all-electric vehicles.

Lucid Air targets the luxury saloon customer segment currently dominated by German automakers such as Mercedes and BMW, pricing the car between $90,000 to $170,000 based on the car model and customer specifications. The company scheduled price reductions to begin after one year of operation. Rawlinson announced that Lucid Air aims to rival Tesla, the EV production prodigy, despite the preceding Tesla’s prospect. He said that the car designs available in the EV market need more effort to take it a notch higher.

Lucid Air plans to dominate the overly populated fossil-fuel-powered vehicle customer segment in Europe, as a strategy aimed at challenging Tesla’s supremacy in the world’s EV market. The $100 billion luxury car niche market offers excellent potential for the company. Rawlinson thinks gasoline-powered automakers such as Porsche and Audi are yet to achieve the range and car performance that Lucid attained with the Lucid Air.

To conclude, more EV automakers such as Lucid, that just launched the revolutionary car technology for Lucid Air, continue to open up great opportunities for the development and adoption of better electric vehicles. The future of mobility depends on the production of affordable EVs to enhance consumer uptake.