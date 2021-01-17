The feasible solution to electricity problems is building more solar and wind energy plants

Close to a decade ago, scientists came up with the concept of building many solar and wind energy farms to test their viability and reliability in resolving the problem of greenhouse gas emissions from using fossil fuels. These scientists from the University of Delaware (UD) and the Delaware Technical College came up with this concept after heated discussions on the advantages of transitioning to these energy sources and their similar challenges.

The scientists reported that solar and wind energy farms would replace 100 percent of the national grid energy based on 100 days annually. The increasing intensity of the sun radiations and winds sweeping through coasts is the basis of suggesting an increase in the number of projects dealing with this development. The scientists fully delved into this matter and came up with this rather radical idea of building more and more wind and solar energy plants with other fuel cells to diversify renewable energy sources.

The scientists piloted their project comparing the results with the periodical weather data measurement in a four-year plan. The pilot project found that supplying more electricity during the peak demand period was cheaper than storing it for usage when the demand arises.

In the past, the biggest challenge in the renewable energy industry was the cost of developing the facilities to tap the renewable and supplying it to households and businesses. Currently, the economy has developed and expanded to accommodate the pursuit of these renewables without crumbling. Additionally, it would be cheaper to achieve the set regulations on pollution by the Paris agreement than rigidly adhering to fossil fuel power plants’ use.

With the strict adherence to the zero-emissions plan, countries must purpose to fully maximize their potential of generating renewable energy to support the fight against environmental pollution. The coronavirus pandemic has opened people’s eyes to see the viability of renewable energy pursuit as a replacement for fossil fuels. Since the introduction of lockdown measures, people dumped their cars in garages minimizing the emissions from these ICEs. The people have witnessed a gradual increase in air quality and intend to keep this trend by replacing their cars with electrics that are not as emissive as the ICEs.

To sum up, the idea of overly investing in particular sources of energy would be viable if the government and its devolved units tried it out in phases, after which they can entirely switch to the most suitable energy source.