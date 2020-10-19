What Are the Growing Drivers of Diabetes Care Devices Market 2023 key players like Abbott Laboratories,ACON Laboratories, Inc.,Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

The global diabetes care devices market was valued at $6,867 million in 2016, and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023 to reach $10,208 million by 2023. Diabetes care devices are used to check the blood glucose or the insulin level in a patient’s body.

Abbott Laboratories,ACON Laboratories, Inc.,Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (formerly diabetes case business of Bayer AG),Becton, Dickinson and Company,Dexcom, Inc.,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,Johnson & Johnson,Medtronic plc,Novo Nordisk A/S,Terumo Corporation

The major factor that contributes to the growth of the diabetes care devices market include the increase in incidence rate of diabetes caused by rapid urbanization and sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of diabetes devices, rise in obese population, consumption of junk food, and surge in need for faster and safer diagnosis and treatment of diabetes further boosts the market growth.

However, blood glucose monitoring devices do not measure the exact level of glucose in blood and give a range in which the blood glucose level of a patient may lie. In addition, adverse effects associated with some of the diabetes care devices also hinder the market growth. In addition, rise in awareness about diabetes monitoring devices, and untapped market opportunities in the developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth.

