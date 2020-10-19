Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Share Analysis by Anaconda, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Genefluidics, Inc, HiMedia Laboratories

This Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market research report gives answers to many of your critical business questions and challenges and proves to be a go-to solution. The research studies involved in this market report helps to estimate several important aspects that includes but are not limited to investment in a rising market, success of a new product and expansion of market share. Key data and information used while preparing this report has been collected from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. Such wide ranging Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market research report works as a backbone for the growth of In Vitro Diagnostics industry.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

bioMérieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BD

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Alifax S.r.l. Italy

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BIOANALYSE TIBBI MALZ. SAN. VE TIC. LTD. STI.

Anaconda, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics.

Genefluidics, Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories.

Liofilchem ​​Srl

Merck KGaA

Zhuhai DL Biotech Co., Ltd

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of an increase in the number of infectious diseases, technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility methods, increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments. Another factor propelling market growth includes the emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse.

Market Segmentation: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into product, methods, application and end user. In 2018, automated segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is categorized into manual and automated. In 2018, manual segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of methods global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into dilution methods, disk diffusion method, E-test, genotypic methods, automated systems. In 2018, disk diffusion method segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of application global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, others. In 2018, clinical diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, contract research organizations. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with 31.2% market shares in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Key Points: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

In 2017, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is dominated by bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD and others.

The disk diffusion method segment is dominating the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Hospitals segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

