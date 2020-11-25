Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market Revenue, Opportunity and Value Chain 2020-2027

Digital radio frequency memory (DRFM) is a technique in which high-speed sampling and digital memory is used to store radio frequency and microwave signals. It is becoming a popular technique for the implementation of false-target ECM systems. Digital radio frequency memory has several features such as it provides coherent time delay of RF signals, it also produces coherent deception jamming to a radar system by replaying a captured radar pulse with a small delay, which makes the target appear to move. DRFM can also modulate captured pulse data in amplitude, frequency, and phase to provide other affects. The DRFM is a device with storage methods in which the radar signal itself is stored, modulated with jamming signals and then retransmitted to the threat. A DRFM can also generate a multifaceted signal to accurately represent the RADAR return from a real (complex) target. DRFM based electronic systems are frequently installing in various defense platform such as ground-based military units, navy ships and others. The digital radio frequency memory market is expected to expand at a higher growth rate in the forecast period owing to the technological upgradation in military radars and advent of cognitive electronic warfare. The continuous innovation in technology has increased the demand for global digital radio frequency memory. However, limited defense budget in developing countries is some factors which hinders the growth of the global digital radio frequency memory market. Furthermore, development of DRFM-based Jammers for UAV Applications is expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global digital radio frequency memory market is segmented on the basis of platform, architecture, application and region. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into commercial, defense and civil. Defense segment is expected to hold largest market share in digital radio frequency memory market owing to its huge adoption of digital radio frequency memory systems for electronic support measures. By architecture, the market was segmented into processors, modulators, converters and others. On the basis of application, the global Digital Radio Frequency Memory market is segmented into radio & cellular network jamming, electronic warfare, electronic warfare training and radar test & evaluation among others. The electronic warfare segment is expected to hold largest share in application segment of the DRFM market. The electronic warfare systems are designed to install at both, air and naval platforms. Electronic warfare uses control over electromagnetic spectrum to disrupt enemy electronic systems. Henceforth, this segment is expected to boost the demand of digital radio frequency memory market.

In the region wise study, the global digital radio frequency memory market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the US, Canada and the rest of North America captured significant market share followed by Asia Pacific and Europe in 2016. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the digital radio frequency memory with the low cost of raw materials and huge production in the country. The China and UK are expected to be the second largest market after the US.

The global digital radio frequency memory market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in digital radio frequency memory market include various manufacturers such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc, Israel Aerospace Industries, Rohde & Schwarz, Elbit Systems Ltd, Leonardo S.p.A., Airbus Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, L&T Ltd., Mercury Systems, Mistral Solutions, and Radio Frequency Simulation Systems, Inc. among others.

