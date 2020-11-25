Outdoor Adventure Mat Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030

Outdoor adventure mats refer to foldable outdoor mats that anyone can set up and put away easily while camping, skiing, biking, and during any other outdoor adventure activity. An outdoor adventure mat is a highly compact mat and useful for all kinds of adventures. Outdoor adventure mats are useful during outdoor recreational activities and such mats are used by adventure enthusiasts to put under their sleeping bags to rest on or sleep on after or between adventure trips. Outdoor adventure mats act as a layer of protection between the users and the ground, while also providing comfort and insulation.

Key Drivers of the Global Outdoor Adventure Mat Market

Increasing participation in outdoor activities is a driving force boosting the demand for outdoor adventure mats globally.

Increasing awareness regarding physical fitness and the desire to stay healthy and fit leads to increasing alternate physical activities among people such as trekking, rock climbing, bird watching, hiking, scuba diving, rafting, leaf peeping, and camping that subsequently helps to propel the growth of the outdoor adventure mat market.

Factor Restraining the Global Outdoor Adventure Mat Market

Increasing preference for rental outdoor adventure equipment may restrict the expansion of the outdoor adventure mat market globally.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Outdoor Adventure Mat Market, Request for a Sample

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global outdoor adventure mat market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the outdoor adventure mat market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the outdoor adventure mat market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America outdoor adventure mat market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America accounted for dominant share of the global outdoor adventure mat market due to rising participation of people in outdoor adventure activities. Increasing preference for traditional camping and growing interest of youth in outdoor recreational activities is fueling the demand for outdoor adventure equipment and subsequently driving the growth of the outdoor adventure mat market in the region.

The outdoor adventure mat market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of adventure tourism among the populace in emerging countries such as India and China. Asia is the fastest growing economic region with large economies where manufacturers can expand their outdoor adventure mat market greatly with cost-effective manufacturing of the products.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Companies in the outdoor adventure mat market are focusing on developing innovative outdoor adventure mats to gain customer attention which will help in enhancing their competitive advantage and subsequently increase their market share. Vendors are launching improved products due to changes in technological advancements, changing preference for innovative products, and the prevailing competition. Growing competition encourages market players to focus on introducing advanced products.

A few of the key players operating in the global outdoor adventure mat market are:

ALPS Mountaineering

Big Agnes, Inc.

BlackWolf

Cascade Designs, Inc.

Eastern Mountain Sports

Exped AG

Gossamer Gear

Klymit

Multimat

Outdoor Adventure Gear

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Outdoor Adventure Mat Market: Research Scope

Global Outdoor Adventure Mat Market, by Product Type

Foam Mat

Inflatable Mat

Self-inflatable Mat

Others

Global Outdoor Adventure Mat Market, by End-user

Men

Women

Kids

Global Outdoor Adventure Mat Market, by Pricing

Low

Medium

High

Global Outdoor Adventure Mat Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Portal Company Owned Portal

Offline Sporting Goods Chain Stores Specialty Outdoor Sports Stores Others



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com