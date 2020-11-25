Calendering and Rolling Machines Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030

Calendering and rolling machine is a device that presses cloth, paper, textiles or plastics with the help of rollers. The main purpose of this machine is to reduce sheet thickness, improve surface properties, and produce special effects such as a glaze, moiré, or polish.

Consistent rise in the number of processors of textiles and paper across the globe is likely to drive demand for calendering and rolling machines during the forecast period.

Rise in Demand for Calendering Machines

Calendering is used in the final process of manufacturing of paper or board in order to improve their properties. Increase in demand for calendaring and rolling machines in paper, medical textile, clothing, wipes, and personal hygiene industries is estimated to further boost the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in demand for customized calendering and rolling machines to perform diverse calendering processes in the industrial sector is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.

Increasing Maintenance Cost

End-users need to consistently invest in the maintenance of calendering and rolling machines in order to improve performance and overall productivity. This in turn is hiking the overall cost of manufacturing operations and consequently prompting end-users to opt for cost-effective solutions. However, increasing trend of refurbishment of machinery with advanced technology, sensors, and components is likely to boost the calendering and rolling machines market.

Asia Pacific a Lucrative Market for Calendering and Rolling Machines

The global calendering and rolling machines market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the calendering and rolling machines market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the calendering and rolling machines market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The calendering and rolling machines market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for calendering and rolling machines owing to rapid expansion of the paper mill industry across the region.

Key Players Operating in the Calendering and Rolling Machines Market

The global calendering and rolling machines market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of global and regional calendering and rolling machine manufacturers to meet the requirements of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global calendering and rolling machines market are:

Bausano & Figli S.p.A.

Breyer GmbH, Maschinenfabrik

CHINETTI

Coatema Coating Machinery GmbH

KKA GmbH Kleinewefers Kunststoffanlagen

Labtech Engineering Co., Ltd.

simptek limited

Teknomast Srl

TRANSMATIC

Unitech Textile Machinery

Global Calendering and Rolling Machines Market: Research Scope

Global Calendering and Rolling Machines Market, by Calender Type

Supercalenders

Softcalenders

Modern Multinip-Calenders

Extended Nip Calendars

Others (Embossing Calendars, Friction Calendars, etc.)

Global Calendering and Rolling Machines Market, by Roller

2-Roller

3-Roller

4-Roller

Global Calendering and Rolling Machines Market, by Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Global Calendering and Rolling Machines Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

The report on the global calendering and rolling machines market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

Regional Analysis of the Global Calendering and Rolling Machines Market Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

