Automotive AV Receivers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Automotive AV receivers provide information to the driver about vehicle features including safety features, navigation, and multimedia functions while driving. This system provides intelligent navigation, communication and audio/ video from the mobile device.

Key Drivers of Automotive AV Receivers Market

Growing trend toward integration of smartphones and wireless connectivity in vehicles is likely to boost the automotive AV receivers market across the globe. Increase in integration of artificial intelligence in vehicles is prompting vehicle manufacturers to develop digital infotainment system, which in turn is anticipated to propel the automotive AV receivers market across the globe. Rise in production of vehicles integrated with an increasing number of safety standards across the globe is likely to further boost the automotive AV receivers market.

Rise in adoption of advanced features in vehicles, including navigation system and entertainment system, is likely to propel the automotive AV receivers market across the globe. Rise in development of wireless technologies, including 5G connectivity and Bluetooth connectivity, is prompting vehicle manufacturers to integrate in-car entertainment systems. Increase in adoption of advanced features in vehicles, including parking management system, health monitoring system, and traffic jam assist (TJA) system is anticipated to propel the automotive AV receivers market across the globe.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global Automotive AV Receivers Market

Europe is projected to account for a major share of the global automotive AV receivers market due to a rise in the demand for car infotainment system. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, including Panasonic Corporation, Bose Corporation who have major facilities that undertake research & development on the infotainment system, which is likely to propel the automotive AV receivers market across the globe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global automotive AV receivers market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Rise in demand for connected vehicles across Asia Pacific is likely to drive the automotive AV receivers market in the region. Presence of major automotive parts manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the automotive AV receivers market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Automotive AV Receivers Market

The global automotive AV receivers market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the automotive AV receivers market are:

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co.

Sony Corporation

Bose Corporation

Apple Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

DEI Holdings Inc.

Yamaha Corporation

Onkyo Corporation

Linn Products

Tannoy Ltd

Pioneer Corporation

DALI A/S

Plantronics Inc.

VIZIO Inc.

Global Automotive AV Receivers Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive AV Receivers Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive AV Receivers Market, by Component

Speaker

Microphone

Display

Sensors

Others

Global Automotive AV Receivers Market, by Software

QNX System

WinCE System

Linux System

Others

Global Automotive AV Receivers Market, by Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

4G/5G

Others

Global Automotive AV Receivers Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

