Impact of COVID-19 on Focused Ion Beam Market – Global Industry Outlook, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends, Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 –2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Focused Ion Beam Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global focused ion beam (FIB) market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2018-2026. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors.

Growing demand for focused ion beam in sample preparation, increasing demand for ion beam lithography and for failure analysis equipment has increased the penetration and growth of the focused ion beam market globally.

Sample Preparation Segment to Remain Most Lucrative

Sample preparation is expected to continue to be the leading segment globally during the forecast period due to growing use of focused ion beam systems in semiconductor & electronics industry to prepare samples that can be used for transmission electron microscope (TEM) investigation. Sample preparation segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Under sample preparation application of FIB, failure analysis and verification of gate oxide layer in a CMOS transistor are covered. The application of focused ion beam technology in biological science has progressed over the last decade. With the help of FIB system cells, biomaterials and their interfaces can be analyzed, imaged, or prepared for techniques such as sample modification and failure detection.

Nanofabrication segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. In nanofabrication, focused ion beam systems are used for masking or direct patterning techniques. Direct milling, deposition, or etching through focused ion beam systems simplifies the nanofabrication process as well as decreases process development errors.

North America to Continue to Hold Significant Share in the Overall Market

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2018 due to concentration of leading manufacturers and increasing demand for focused ion beam systems in semiconductor industries. In North America, market players are continuously taking efforts to introduce advanced focused ion beam products. In June 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its semiconductor portfolio with three new ion beam products for quick electrical fault isolation in order to identify and spot faults. Furthermore, growing laboratory automation is helping the North America market to generate significant revenue. The market in the U.S. held the highest share in 2018 in North America and is estimated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In a number of European countries, high penetration of focused ion beam systems in industrial and non-industrial research sectors and technological advancements are fueling the focused ion beam market growth. The market in Europe is likely to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The U.K. contributed highest share to the Europe focused ion beam market in 2017.

Demand for focused ion beam in APAC is likely to remain concentrated in China and Japan due to the growing popularity of conventional biological laboratories and increasing government expenditure. The market in Japan is estimated to expand at the significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the growth in semiconductor industry and growing adoption of advanced technologies. In Middle East & Africa (MEA), market players are increasing their investments to expand their physical presence. GCC countries are expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the development of semiconductor industry in the region. In South America, Brazil is expected to hold a significant portion of revenue for the market throughout the forecast period.

The profiling of key players in the global focused ion beam market includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for years 2015 to 2017. The key players profiled in the global focused ion beam market includes Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Evans Analytical Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Fibics Incorporated, Tescan Orsay Holding A.S., Raith GmbH, JEOL Ltd., Nanosurf AG, and zeroK NanoTech. Various players are introducing technologically advanced focused ion beams and establishing partnerships with other players to meet the continuously growing demand for accurate nano scale measurements.

