Impact of COVID-19 on Date Syrup Market Sales: Enormous Growth in the Food Sector to Escalate Industry Demand by 2027

Date Syrup Market Introduction:

Date syrup is made from dried dates and adds a rich sweetness to recipes. It is promoted as a healthier and more natural alternative to brown sugar, although it is quite expensive. Date honey, date syrup or date molasses is a thick brown, very sweet fruit syrup extracted from dates. It is widely used in North Africa and the Middle East for cooking. It is a natural excellent sweetener, very versatile and can be used wherever molasses, sugar, and syrup are traditionally used. Date syrup is made in a way that all the nutrients and goodness in the dates are preserved. The date syrup is sweet and good for making cakes, biscuits, bread, muffins, fruit bars, and desserts. Dates are a good source of vitamins, potassium, and fibers.

Date syrup offers opportunities in the food industry to create unique liquid products like juice blends, yogurt drink, and other beverages. In addition, it is used in wines, spirits, and vinegar through the fermentation of sweet syrup liquid/pulp.

Market Segmentation:

Date Syrup market can be segmented on the basis of nature, end use, distribution channel, packaging type, and region.

On the basis of nature, Date Syrup market can be segmented into organic and conventional.

On the basis of end use, Date Syrup market can be segmented into the household application, commercial use, and HoReCa. In commercial use, it can be used in various B2B industries like the bakery industries for processing various baked goods.

On the basis of packaging, it can be segmented into jars, cans/tubs, squeeze bottles.

On the basis of the distribution channel, Date Syrup market can be segmented into direct and retail sales. Direct sales refer to direct selling of Date Syrup as an ingredient to other industries. Retail sales are further segmented into hypermarket/ supermarket, online retailers, and other retailing formats.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends:

The key drivers for the Date Syrup market include the health conscious segment of people and the westernization, awareness, and availability for healthy substitutes like date syrup in the market. Also, its wide use in various baked goods by the bakeries and cafes is expected to grow the market globally. Date syrup in the baked goods provides sweetness and moisture retention, which helps retard staling of products.

The rising innovations in the bakery sector and the growing trend towards the use of organic products is projected to rise the market.

Regional Outlook:

Date syrup makes a great substitute and is widely used as an ingredient in middle-eastern cooking. The date syrup is mixed with tahini, and spreading on bread or toast for breakfast or drizzle over yogurt or is added to sauces, gravies, and dressings.

Date syrup is thick, dark brown and super-sweet, and it’s commonly used for cooking in the Middle East, to add flavor to everything from chicken dishes to desserts. In the Middle East, often date molasses is eaten as a breakfast. The people mix date molasses with tahini paste and serve the peanut butter stand-in with bread.

In Israel, date molasses drizzled over roasted cauliflower and enriching sautéed eggplant. The people use it in yogurt, salad dressings, and braising liquids—anywhere that honey or maple syrup might go—to impart a concentrated dried-fruit richness.

Date syrup is also used for personal care and cosmetic purposes in the form of the face mask and hair masks. It is widely consumed as a health-related product by pregnant ladies, iron deficient people and as energy boosters, globally.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players to Date Syrup are Lion Dates Impex Pvt Ltd., Al Foah, Galil Foods, Community Foods Ltd, Clarks UK Ltd, and various other regional manufacturers