Covid-19 Impact on Potato Protein Market – Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Demand and Competitive Analysis by 2026

The demand within the global potato protein market has been rising on account of advancements in the food and beverages sector, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The increasing number of vendors in the food and beverages industry has played a key role in disrupting the competitive dynamics of the global potato protein market. The sale of potato protein by new and old food vendors has created an expansive market for these protein products. Furthermore, the marketing expertise of each of the vendors in the global potato protein market is also a key dimension of the competitive landscape. Hence, the cumulative value of the companies in the global potato protein market is projected to increase in the years to come.

Mergers are expected to become a recurring trend in the global potato protein market in the forthcoming years. This is because the market vendors in the global potato protein market are aiming to reach wider markets through collective strategies. Furthermore, the potato protein market is also expected to undergo successive fragmentation as various newbie players emerge in this market. Some of the key players operating in the global potato protein market are Roquette, Omega Protein Corporation, Solanic BV (AVEBE Group), Agrana, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group plc., Cargill, Südstärke, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global potato protein market would expand at a steady CAGR of 3.6% over the period between 2017 and 2026. Furthermore, the global potato protein is projected to touch a value of over US$ 150 Mn by 2026, rising up from its value in 2016. On the basis of geography, the demand for potato protein in North America is rising at a stellar pace.

Use of Potato Protein in Animal Feed to Propel Demand

The global potato protein market has been attracting voluminous investments from multiple entities over the past decade. The use of potato protein in animal feeds has helped in generating a regular inflow of revenues within the market. Furthermore, animal feed is widely used across a several sectors that breed and pet animals. Hence, the global demand for potato protein is expected to sustain over the forthcoming years. Moreover, the presence of a seamless industry for animal-care has also played to the advantage of the global potato protein market. The digestibility of potato protein has played a vital role in the growth of the global market.

Composition of Russet Potato to Aid Market Growth

Several people follow strict protein diets, and this is a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. The amount of protein contained in a russet potato is enough the meet the requirements of an individual on a protein diet. Hence, the global potato protein market has reaped the advantages of changing consumption trends and eating habits across the globe. Moreover, russet potato is also a rich source of vitamin C, and this factor has also emerged as a key driver of demand within the global potato protein market in recent times.

