Wheat Flour Market: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size, Share, Types, Applications by 2025

Wheat is the most widely produced cereal all over the world, most of which is for human consumption. According to FAO, in 2014, the total wheat production is 729 Mn tonnes across the globe. China is the largest wheat producing country with the production capacity of 126 Mn metric tons while India is the second largest wheat producer with the production of around 95 Mn tonnes. India and China together account for around 20% of the total wheat production across the globe.

There are different varieties of wheat flour available which are distinguished based on the amount of gluten they contain. Gluten is the wheat’s natural protein which is responsible to give structure to the baked goods. Wheat flours made from hard wheat contains high protein varieties and also have higher gluten content are called as strong flours. While, the flour made from soft wheat have low protein content and also lower in gluten is called as weak flours. The wheat flour helps in lowering the cholesterol levels and also assists in regulating blood sugar levels. It also provides a number of health benefits ranging from controlling obesity to improving the body’s metabolism. Wheat flour has numerous applications in the food industry for the preparation of many food items like bakery products, noodles, pasta, chapatti, fast food, etc.

Wheat Flour Market: Dynamics

The wheat flour has very low gluten content which is responsible for the cause of celiac disease across the world. The celiac disease is the genetic autoimmune disorder which causes the body to identify the protein as a dangerous substance and results into damage of immune system in the body. This can act as a major factor towards the growth of wheat flour market. Moreover, wheat flour is highly nutritious fibre which has abundance of vitamins, minerals, and catalytic elements, but particularly rich in vitamin B and vitamin E. Another factor fueling the growth of wheat flour market is that it alleviates the risk of breast cancer by enhancing the metabolic rate of estrogen which often leads to breast cancer. However, the shelf life of wheat is very less. It is only two to three months which is very low for imports/exports to other countries and the improper warehouse facilities results in contamination of food grains. These factors are anticipated as major restraints for the growth of wheat flour market.

Wheat Flour Market: Segmentation

The wheat flour market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use, application, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the wheat flour market can be segmented into all-purpose flour, Cake flour, pastry flour, bread flour and others. On the basis of end use, the wheat flour market can be segmented into a household and commercial use. Further, the commercial segment is sub-segmented into horeca, institutional and food service and food manufacturers. On the basis of application, the wheat flour market can be segmented into food products such as bakery products, snacks, noodles, pasta and others. The bakery segment is further sub-segmented into cakes, muffins, pastries, pancakes, and others. On the basis of a distribution channel, the wheat flour market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, online retailers and others. On the basis of geography, the wheat flour market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Wheat Flour Market: Regional Outlook

On analyzing the wheat flour market at the global level, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the wheat flour market followed by North America and Europe owing to high per capita consumption of wheat flour due to use in a variety of food products such as bakery, bread, pasta and others. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the forecast period.

Wheat Flour Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in wheat flour market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc (U.S.), General Mills, Ardent Mills Corporate, Conagra Foods, Inc., Bunge Milling, King Arthur Flour Company, J.M. Smucker Company, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods and ITC Limited (India).