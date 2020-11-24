Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Key Highlights

The global industrial wastewater treatment market was valued at around US$ 89 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

The power end-use industry segment accounted for a prominent share of the global industrial wastewater treatment market in 2018. This led to an increase in the adoption of industrial wastewater treatment in the power industry in 2018.

The Asia Pacific industrial wastewater treatment market is anticipated to be one of the high-growth regions of the global industrial wastewater treatment market, led by the rise in scarcity of freshwater sources and increase in water pollution.

Key Drivers of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Rise in water pollution has resulted in a decline in the availability of freshwater for drinking and other human consumption purposes. Increasing scarcity of freshwater sources, rise in pollution, and industrialization have led to a water crisis across the globe, especially in developing and under-developed nations. Wastewater treatment and reuse of recycled water in industries can lower the pressure on existing freshwater sources from industrial applications. This can boost the availability of water for other purposes.

Increase in awareness about the environment and rising water scarcity have compelled authorities to implement stringent rules and regulations regarding industrial wastewater treatment across the globe. Countries are compelling industries to focus on wastewater treatment and recycling in order to reduce the burden on water sources.

Regulatory authorities are now making it essential for industries to opt for zero liquid discharge (ZLD) in order to recover 95% to 99% of water from waste streams, and reuse the water for industrial applications. The implementation of new technologies such as Forward Osmosis (FO) membranes and electro-separation systems in the field of ZLD presents new opportunities for the industrial wastewater treatment

Competition Landscape

The global industrial wastewater treatment market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players.

High capital investments and ongoing technological advancements in the industrial wastewater treatment market are anticipated to lower the threat of new players in the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Key players operating in the industrial wastewater treatment market include Aquatech International LLC, ALFA LAVAL, SUEZ, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Veolia, Creative Water Solutions, Sapphire Water, PURONICS, Minerals Technologies Inc., M. W. Watermark, MIOX, Culligan, WaterProfessionals, and other industrial wastewater treatment market players.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Application

Boiler Feed Water

Chemical Production

Cooling Towers

Closed Loop Chillers

Air Compressors

Air Washers

Pharmaceutical Production

Paper & Pulp Processing

Textile Dying Process

Food & Beverage Processing

Oil & Gas Processes

Others (Metal Processing, Mining, etc.)

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Mining

Power

Pulp & Paper

Others

