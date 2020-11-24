Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer EPDM Market

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market: Key Highlights

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market was valued at ~ US$ 3.8 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period.

in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ during the forecast period. The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market is driven by the rise in the demand for EPDM in automotive applications such as rear-lamp gaskets, hoses, tire sidewalls, inner tire tubes, front and rear bumpers, and braking systems.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global ethylene propylene diene monomer market, led by an increase in the demand for EPDM for use in thermoplastics modification in the region.

Key Drivers of the EPDM Market

Ethylene propylene diene monomer, a type of synthetic rubber, is primarily used in automotive, roofing, and plastic modification applications. Ethylene propylene diene monomer is extensively employed in the automotive industry, owing to its chemical properties such as high temperature sustainability, and resistance to heat, harsh weather conditions, ozone, and steam.

Highly volatile prices of natural rubber is a major factor that has compelled rubber consumers across the globe to shift from natural rubber toward synthetic rubber such as ethylene propylene diene monomer.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer is widely used in the construction and civil engineering sector in applications such as mounting structures, bridge bearings, expansion joints, pipe couplings, water barriers, roofing membranes, rubberized asphalt, and concrete texturing.

Top Few Players Accounted for ~ 50% of EPDM Market Share in 2018

The global EPDM market is dominated by a few major players, and is consolidated in nature. The top six manufacturers – LANXESS AG, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Kumho Polychem, Mitsui Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, and Lion Copolymer LLC – held ~ 70% of the market share in 2018. Other key companies that manufacture ethylene propylene diene monomer are Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Versalis S.p.A., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., and Johns Manville Inc.

In April 2015, Lanxess started production of EPDM at its new plant at Changzhou in the Jiangsu province of China. The new plant, with 160,000 tons of annual production capacity, is located in Changzhou Yangtze Riverside Industrial Park. The plant produces ten premium grades of EPDM, tailored to the requirements of customers in Asia, especially China. However, in 2016, Lanxess AG planned to stop the production of EPDM rubber at its facility in Marl, the U.K.

Global EPDM Market: Research Scope

EPDM Market by Application

Building & Construction

Electric Insulation

Automotive

Plastics

Lubricant Additives

Others

