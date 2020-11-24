Desiccated Coconut Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players

Grated and unsweetened meat of a mature fruit, desiccated coconut is commonly obtained from countries in the South-east Asian region. It is also a much traded commodity. As the world witnessed development of technology and e-commerce the flavor reached new lands and became a common ingredient. As per Transparency Market Research, the global Desiccated Coconut Market is at the vantage point of growth and would see both a slew of opportunities and increase in the market worth over the forecast period.

A number of factors, trends, and drivers are impacting the landscape of the global desiccated coconut market over the forecast period. Some of the prominent factors are provided below:

Today, coconut is vastly used in bakery goods, coffee, confectionary and so on. It comes as no surprise that it is extensively used in South Asian cuisines such as Indian, Burmese, and Indonesian. Besides, it is an important part of functional beverages – an outcome of strong preference shown by the millennial populace that is demanding for variants that have health blended with taste. And, since coconut has a number of health benefits, demand is seeing a rapid upward curve.

Increase in disposable income and growth in the e-commerce sector is bringing the product to earlier inaccessible locations. This is a major factor underlying growth in the global desiccated coconut market. Besides, as technology advances and improves shelf life of the ingredient, growth in demand is only anticipated to grow further over the forecast period and beyond.

The new-age consumer is highly conscious of his feeding habits and as coconut is considered rich in vitamins, and minerals, it is seeing high demand. Besides, this section of the population is also oriented towards convenience and thus opts for the desiccated version due to its ease of use in various dishes.

On the backdrop of continuous increase in demand for the ingredients from food industry, existing ingredient producers included desiccated coconut in their product portfolio and stimulated the global desiccated coconut market. Global desiccated is characterized by fragmented number of players, largely operating in regional markets. However, a few multinational players are strengthening their distribution network to increase market foothold in markets that has high potential and are unorganized.

Desiccated Coconut Market Regional Overview:

Desiccated coconut has traditionally been used in a lot Asian dishes as toppings and ingredients in curries, cooked cereal and baked food. Europe is the largest importer for desiccated coconut. In Western Europe, Belgium is the major consumer for desiccated coconut followed by Germany, Netherlands and U.K. In North American region U.S. accounts for most of desiccated coconut. European market for desiccated coconut is expected to show considerably high growth. In Asia-Pacific region India, Singapore are the major consumers for desiccated coconuts.

In terms of production Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and India are the major producers of desiccated coconut. Philippines, Indonesia and Sri Lanka are the major exporters for desiccated coconut in the global market.

Desiccated Coconut Market Drivers:

There has been an increase in the sales and demand for organic desiccated coconut and fair trade products which has a direct impact in driving the market growth of desiccated coconut. Desiccated coconut is a key ingredient in traditional bakery of many European countries such as kokosmakronen of the Netherlands and coconut macaroons of the U.K. Apart from this it is also used in many products like breakfast cereals. Most recently there has been as increase in interest of consumers in desiccated coconut based products such as kokosmakronen, breakfast cereals and also many Asian dishes, which has benefited the progress for desiccated coconut market.

Desiccated Coconut Market Restraints:

Despite the consideration of coconut as a healthy food, there has been some controversies associated with coconut and related products such as high saturated fatty acids content, which has various adverse effect on human health. This is causing a shift from the desiccated coconuts to other alternatives or products. In European market consumers prefers value added forms of products, like coconut water and roasted coconut chips rather than desiccated coconut, as the former products are more suitable to busy life styles.

Desiccated Coconut Market Key Player:

Some of the key players in the market for desiccated coconut market includes manufactures and suppliers including, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Ken taste Products Limited, VV Industries, Super Coco Company, Goldman International Put Ltd., Coloma Bio Organic, Holland & Barrett and Bake King, and others.