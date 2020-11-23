Website Hosting Services Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2027

Global Website Hosting Services Market – Introduction
- Website hosting is a service that allows companies and individual users to post websites or web pages on to the internet platform. A website host or website hosting service provider offers the services and technology required for the web page and website to be viewed on the internet platform. Service providers use a large server system to control the website hosting and store the website data.
- Website hosting services are bringing about revolutionary changes in the e-commerce business. These services provide an easy online business platform to business owners to create and maintain their business website. Some companies are financially unstable and are unable to promote their business website individually on the internet; these service providers help them to promote and mark their presence on internet platforms at a minimum charge. It is the simplest way to promote a business globally.
- Website hosting services enable business owners to create a database which is important for online business. Website hosting services also allows users to create forums, chat panels, shopping cart feature, etc. in their websites. These features help companies to communicate with customers on a real time basis. Website hosting services provide website facilities and assign the storage space of servers according to business requirements.
Adoption of artificial intelligence in web hosting: Prominent driving factor of the website hosting services market
- The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in web hosting provides domain name protection, self-repairing systems, security and performance. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) mainly examines patterns to protect website coupled with customer information from cyber-attacks and also determine potential threats.
- Additionally, enterprises needs substantial investment and labor to certify that a web page is working optimally. Artificial intelligence (AI) can easily perform self-scans to conduct self-repairs, diagnose issues, and reduces labor-intensive activities, such as data processing & website analysis. For instance, SiteColo & SiteGround Hosting Ltd. are some of the key web hosting service providers that have already implemented artificial intelligence (AI).
- Such advantages of artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly increasing its adoption in web hosting, thus, driving the growth of the web hosting services market worldwide.