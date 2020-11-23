Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Etching Machine Market

Etching Machine: Introduction
- An etching machine is used to remove layers or to change the surface of an object and to create a permanent etched image on the surface by using laser, chemicals or acid, electric current, plasma, etc.
- Etching machines are used in electronic components, integrated circuits, plastic packaging, and mobile communications. Etching machines are used in different sectors to mark component labeling, barcodes, serial numbers, date codes, and individual part numbers.
- The global etching machine market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for etching machines from the semiconductors sector.
Global Etching Machine Market: Key Drivers
- Rise in demand for electronics products among consumer generates the demand for chips, which is indirectly expected to increase the demand for etching machines during the forecast period.
- Shift from manual etching machines to automated etching machines by end-users is anticipated to propel the etching machine market in the next few years.
- Stringent government regulations regarding workplace safety is anticipated to boost the demand for etching machines in end-use industries during the forecast period
- Growing demand for hybrid circuits among medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications is expected to boost the demand for etching machines.
- Increasing demand to reduce operation time and increase production capacity, and rising need to improve the reliability and stability of machinery at different locations are some of the major factors projected to boost the global etching machine market in the next few years.
- Increasing adoption of Internet of Things and the growing Internet of Things (IoT) projects is a major factor driving the usage of etching machines. This is estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.