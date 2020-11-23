Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Etching Machine Market

Etching Machine: Introduction

An etching machine is used to remove layers or to change the surface of an object and to create a permanent etched image on the surface by using laser, chemicals or acid, electric current, plasma, etc.

Etching machines are used in electronic components, integrated circuits, plastic packaging, and mobile communications. Etching machines are used in different sectors to mark component labeling, barcodes, serial numbers, date codes, and individual part numbers.

The global etching machine market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for etching machines from the semiconductors sector.

Global Etching Machine Market: Key Drivers