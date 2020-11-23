Covid-19 Impact on Organic Pet Food Market – Share, Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast 2020 – 2025

Organic pet food is a natural food for pet which has to meet the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations described for organic label. Organic pet food has health benefits on animals such as reduction in skin allergies and aliments, fewer digestive disorders, better overall health, quality life etc. Changing family structures and lifestyles lead to smaller pets, are factors fueling the growth of ownership of pets globally, thus, market demand for organic pet food is rising globally. Increasing consumer awareness about animal health and pet humanization is resulting in growing market demand for organic pet foods. Organic pet food market is segmented on the basis of type of animals and distribution channels. Organic pet food available for dog, cat, birds, ducks etc. is different as it contains different quantities of ingredients as required by specific animal. Online retailers are offering organic pet food products available due to increasing demand globally.

Market Segmentation: Organic Pet Food

The organic pet food market is segmented on the basis of animal type as dog, cat, duck, bird and other animal pet foods. As a result of increasing trend of nuclear families and increasing demand for small pets is growing organic pet food global market. As a result of increasing trend of nuclear families and increasing demand for small pets are factors fueling growth of the global market for organic pet foods global market. There is a broad global trend towards small pets, not only cats and small dogs, but also small mammals in some markets. Thus, cat and dog organic pet foods market segments are expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

The organic pet foods market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail stores, online stores, specialized pet shops etc. As a result of increasing trend of pet humanization is a factor fueling demand for organic pet foods in supermarket/ hypermarket. To cater to increasing demand for organic pet foods retail shops and online stores are also gaining interest and driving the market for organic pet foods. Specialized pet shops are gaining popularity and preference by high profile consumers due to availability of various branded, natural organic pet foods products and varieties for all pet animals.

Global Organic Pet Food Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global organic pet food market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America have maximum share in organic pet food in global market followed by Europe due to increasing trend of pet ownership globally. North America is the largest market for Organic pet foods and grabs higher market share in global market. Increasing trend of ownership of pet in Europe is growing demand for Organic pet foods. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Organic pet foods market is gaining interest in global market due to its health benefits associated in animals.

Global Organic Pet Food Market: Drivers and Trends

Organic pet food demand is increasing due to changing life style in different countries. Perception of consumers towards health of pet is increasing, resulting in growing demand for organic pet food market. Increasing trend of nuclear family is one of the factor responsible for growth of organic pet food market. Increasing awareness of pet health is one of the key driver for rise in market for organic pet food. Adoption of pet is increasing globally in turn increasing demand for organic pet food. Advertisements and pet health awareness drives are increasing and endorsements done by celebrities is driving the global organic pet food market.

Global Organic Pet Food Market: Restrains

Organic pet food has restraints such as supply issue, high prices, organic regulations etc. Suppliers in this market are not yet established which makes it difficult in supplying the organic products. Organic products have higher prices due to high quality ingredients used in preparation of organic pet foods. Organic regulations are very complicated which makes it difficult for manufacturers to get the natural label claim for their products. All these factors affects penetration of organic pet food market in mass outlets.

Global Organic Pet Food: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global organic pet food market include KLN Family Brands, Halo Purely for Pets, Newman’s Own, PetGuard, Nature’s Variety, Party Animal Inc., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Solid Gold Pet, LLC, Mars, Incorporated, Grandma Lucy’s LLC, Merrick Pet Care etc.

