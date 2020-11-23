Automotive Chassis System Market | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2019 -2027

Automotive Chassis System Market: Introduction

The automotive chassis systems refer to the inner frame of a vehicle. Suspension links, control arms, and knuckles and hubs are the major components of the automotive chassis system. Together, these components form chassis applications, which are front axles, rear axles, corner modules, and kinematics control

The automotive industry is one of the flourishing industries and is anticipated to witness significant growth through the forecast period. The automotive chassis systems market is facing a growing demand for lighter and stronger chassis systems. Chassis system made of composite components that make the chassis lighter and stronger. Light weight and aerodynamic chassis system also enhance the fuel efficiency of the vehicle

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Automotive Chassis System Market

Technological innovation in the automotive chassis system is a key factor driving the demand for automotive chassis systems. Companies manufacturing automotive chassis systems are introducing latest features in the chassis system such as 9-speed automatic transmission. This helps lower fuel consumption significantly. Thus, is encouraging end users to upgrade their vehicle to avail the latest features available in the latest chassis system thus driving the automotive chassis system market in the process

Companies manufacturing automotive chassis systems constantly invest in research and development activities for the purpose of innovating new composite materials, which are a mixture of more than one element and are stronger and lighter than traditional components. These chassis systems are much lighter in weight and safer than ordinary chassis systems. Reduction in weight significantly enhances the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Thus, innovation of this new type of composite material for the manufacture of automotive chassis system is a major driver for the automotive chassis system market.

Global Automotive Chassis System Market: Segmentation

The global Automotive Chassis System market has been segmented based on component type, chassis system, vehicle type, and geographies

The global automotive chassis system market by component can be segmented into cross-axis joints, tie-rods, stabilizer links, control arms, and knuckles and hubs. Control arms are expected to dominate the automotive chassis system during 2018 in terms of revenue. The automotive chassis system control arm is a hinged link between suspension and chassis or focal point that holds the wheel. Innovation of the latest lightweight control arms used as automotive chassis system components is driving the automotive chassis system control arms market

The global automotive chassis systems market by chassis system can be segmented into: front axles, rear axles, corner modules, and active kinematics. The rear axle segment are anticipated to hold leading share of the rear axle market. The rise of 6×2 axle configuration is a key driver in driving the rear axle market

Global Automotive Chassis System Market: Regional Segmentation

Based on region, the global Automotive Chassis System market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia Pacific region held the leading share of the automotive chassis system market in 2018. Increased production of passenger vehicles in the region has spurred the demand of the automotive chassis in the region.

Key Developments

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) gained the contract to supply front and rear axle of Ram Heavy Duty Truck. America Axle & Manufacturing and Ram have long-term partnership and AAM is a supplier of 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 trucks. AAM has worked to improve the efficiency and weight reduction of chassis for the Ram trucks

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Chassis System Market:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Benteler International AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Automotive Chassis System Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Chassis System Market, by Component

Suspension ball joints

Cross-axis joints

Tie-rods

Stabilizer links

Control arms

Knuckles and Hubs

Global Automotive Chassis System Market, by Chassis System

Front axles

Rear axles

Corner axles

Active kinematics control

Global Automotive Chassis System Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

LCV’s

ICV’s

HCV’s

Off Road Vehicle

Construction Equipment Vehicle

Farm Vehicles

Global Automotive Chassis System Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe EU5 CIS Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA Argentina Others



