Electric Knife Gate Valve Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2027

Electric knife gate valve is a compact and lightweight linear shut off valve. It is available in manual mode and with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. They are mainly designed for the paper and pulp industry. Fibrous pulp gets stuck between the wedge and seat of a normal gate valve and avoids flow shut-off. Here knife gate valves are more useful than any other gate valve.

These valves are advantageous in slurry and sludge applications as their blades cut right through thick liquids easily. They are generally preferred in larger sizes to handle thicker flows of slurry, heavy oils, paper pulp, light grease, varnish, and wastewater, etc. which makes it the ideal equipment for several applications in process industries such as chemical processing, paper and pulp, sugar making, and wastewater treatment.

Electric Knife Gate Valve Market – Competitive Landscape

The electric knife gate valve market is fragmented into several international and domestic companies. Leading market players are focusing on technological developments in the product to reduce the cost of production and increase sales.

In February 2019, Weir Engineering Services Ltd, a subsidiary of The Weir Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. announced a contract for manufacturing of pumps and other accessories for the UK Nuclear New Build project.

Major players in the electric knife gate valve market are making considerable investment in R&D facilities to enlarge their product portfolio with energy efficient products to meet the growing demand from consumers from different industries.

ORBINOX

The company was founded in 1964 in Tolosa, Spain and is involved in manufacturing of industrial valves. The company has two business units named Knife Gate Valves and Specific Products. ORBINOX has manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries in Canada and the United Kingdom, USA, India, Spain, France, China, and Germany.

DeZURIK, Inc.

DeZURIK, Inc. was founded in 1928 and designs and manufactures valves including high-performance butterfly valves, v-port ball valves, eccentric plug valves, rotary control valves, and knife gate valves. The company serves various industries including pulp and paper, chemical and petrochemical, power, mining, and other process industries.

Bray International

Bray International, Inc. was founded in 1986. The company’s product portfolio includes butterfly valves, triple offset valves, ball valves, knife gate valves, actuators, controls, and others. Its products have a wide range of applications in energy, water management, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.

Several international and domestic players are involved in the electric knife gate valve market. Some of them are SISTAG AG, Flowrox Oy, Stafsjö Valves AB, the Weir Group PLC, Emerson, ITT INC, Tecofi, and Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology.