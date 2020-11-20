Low-light Imaging Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2027

The low-lighting imaging market is progressing at an impressive pace to serve critical applications in security, cinematography, photography, and medical and life sciences research. Several breakthrough innovations in the area have led to evolution of low-light imaging for critical applications.

Most commonly, low-light imaging uses a device called an image intensifier to amplify available light.

An upcoming research report on low-light imaging market aims at shedding light on key trends and identifying future opportunities. The report provides the most valuable information regarding growth opportunities and growth challenges. In-depth analysis of competitive landscape of the low-light imaging market is a key highlight of this report.

Low-light Imaging Market: Recent Developments and Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, OmniVision Technologies, announced the release of OVO2K image sensor of new configuration. Featuring video-centricity, this 2.9 micron 1080p image sensor is designed for smartphones. Built on OmniVision’s PureCelPlus pixel technology, the image sensor allows secondary camera in multi-configurations smartphones to capture high-quality videos, even when ambient light is low.

In January 2019, Samsung Electronics launched ISOCELL Slim 3T2 image sensor for full-screen display. The component is a new ultra-slim image sensor of configuration 20Mp. In terms of capability and size, the image sensor is compact and delivers 20-megapixel resolution for both front as well as back cameras.

Low-light Imaging Market: Key Trends

The automotive sector is expected to contribute promising revenue to the low-light imaging market in the near future. Rapid adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for automobiles is indirectly paving way for demand of low-light imaging. Low-light image sensors are used in components of ADAS for blind spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, and lane-keep assistance.

Innovations in medical devices for complex procedures is another key factor boosting low-light imaging market. Low-light imaging enabled endoscopic devices for both diagnostic and surgical procedures is an example of low-light imaging application for medical devices. This propels low-light imaging market. OmniVision’s launch of OV2741 – a new PureCel-S stacked-die sensor is an addition to its offerings of medical image sensors. The compact chip-scale sensor provides 1080p full HD resolution and high image quality for lucid internal viewing of organs.