Whey Protein Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Whey Proteins are extracted from whey and it is a liquid material which is created as a by-product of cheese production. Whey is made up of different proteins which include alpha-lactalbumin, beta lactoglobulin, glycomacropeptide and serum albumin. In addition, whey protein has the ability to act as anti-oxidant, anti-tumor, anti-viral and chelating agent among others. Whey proteins are mainly considered as a dietary supplement and it results in various health benefits, thus providing an alternative to the medicine community. Whey proteins include multifunctional ingredients possessing properties such as water binding, solubility, gelation foaming and emulsification of foods. Advancement in technologies such as micro filtration, ultra-filtration, ion exchange, reverse osmosis as methods of processing has resulted in the production of different whey protein based products consisting of different nutritional values.

Rising demand for dairy based products coupled with inclination towards proper health and wellness in order to maintain proper protein intake are expected to drive the global whey protein market during the forecast period. The uses of whey as a source of amino acids help in reduction in the risks of various diseases which include cancer, diabetes and heart diseases. The market for whey protein is mainly driven by rising applications of whey in food and beverage products and growing emphasis towards ready to drink products. Strong research and development among the manufacturers has resulted in the development towards new and versatile products contributing to favorable market growth. Manufacturers take special care in order to preserve the biological activity, protein bound fats, and native protein structure.

However rise in manufacturing costs of whey protein based products coupled with health and safety concerns regarding consumption of the same are restraining the global whey protein market. Food and Drug Association has several regulations on the usages of whey protein. Over dose of whey protein has several side effects which include diarrhea, thrust, bloating and cramps. However, rising demands for infant products, dietary supplements for the elderly population, and rising applications of whey protein in personal care and sports nutrition segment are generating opportunities to the global whey protein market over the years.

The market for whey protein market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. By type, the market of global whey protein has been segmented into whey protein isolate, whey protein hydrolysate and whey protein concentrate. By application the market has been segmented into dietary supplements, dairy products, infant formula, pharmaceutical, bakery and confectionary.

The market for whey protein market has been further segmented into by region namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific witnessed the fastest growth attributed to the growing opportunities of research and development among the manufacturers in order to develop new products coupled with growing health concern among the consumers. Rapid urbanization, coupled with rising population of the developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia are likely to trigger the growth rate of global whey protein market during the forecast period. North America held a significant market share owing to increased whey protein production and distribution to several countries. Growing health concerns and inclination towards proper protein intake are resulting to the rise in demand for whey protein based products in North America. Furthermore rapid penetration of health care industries coupled with rising consciousness towards intake of proper foods in Europe which include Germany, France, Italy also boosted the growth of the global whey protein market over the years.

Global key participants in the industry include Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Cheese Company, Davisco Foods International Inc. Global Maple Island Inc., Ingredia Inc., Nutribio, Alpavait, Wheyco GmbH, Leprino Foods Company, Milkaut SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Limited, Saputo Inc. Agropur Cooperative among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

